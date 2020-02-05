Design Your Summer! UC Berkeley's College of Environmental Design is Now Accepting Applications

Today's designers have inherited unprecedented global challenges, a legacy which will require radically new ways of fashioning the buildings, places, and landscapes that harbor our diverse ways of life. The College of Environmental Design offers several introductory and advanced programs for those interested in confronting these challenges in the fields of architecture, landscape architecture and environmental planning, urban design, and sustainable city planning. Please visit UC Berkeley's Summer Programs website to view images of student work and learn more about the CED Summer experience.

Summer [IN]STITUTE in Environmental Design

July 6 - August 14



Geared toward post-baccalaureates, the Institute's introductory modules ([IN]ARCH, [IN]LAND, [IN]CITY) expose participants with no prior experience in design to the culture of planning and architecture studios. It also offers an advanced architecture module ([IN]ARCH ADV) for architecture students. Institute graduates emerge from the program with a clearer view of the discipline as well as a polished portfolio, both valuable advantages when applying to graduate programs.

Disc*2020 (Design & Innovation for Sustainable Cities)

July 6 - August 7



Intended for current undergraduates, Disc* takes an interdisciplinary and multi-scalar approach to design and analysis in the urban environment. Participants experience hands-on engagement with the discourse of urban innovation. They acquire the tools and expertise necessary to craft design-based solutions that meet the increasingly urgent challenges of global urbanization.

embARC Summer Design Academy

July 6 - July 31

embARC is a four-week summer design intensive that brings together secondary school students from all over the world to explore architecture, urban design, and sustainable city planning through interlocking components: an Architecture & Urban Design Studio, a Sustainable City Planning Workshop, Digital Workshops, and a Community Build project.

Join them on the UC Berkeley campus this summer and take an active role in envisioning the future of environmental design!