World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. DA House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

DA House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

Save this project
DA House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

© JAG Studio © JAG Studio © JAG Studio © JAG Studio + 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Quito, Ecuador
  • Lead Architects: Bernardo Bustamante, Doménika Baquero
  • Design Team: Bernardo Bustamante, Doménika Baquero
  • Engineering: Iván Delgado
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. House for a family of three persons, located in a private urbanization in the Valley of Cumbaya in Quito, where two-floor single family homes predominate.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The plot is located on the edge of the slope and the valley, so it was sought to place the house at the highest level, to obtain the best possible views. The project is a perpendicular bar to the street, which feeds on the best orientation and allows a large garden whose perception expands with the street and at the same time gives green to the public space.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The house was placed following the axes of the neighbors, both in plan and in section, seeking to join the empty spaces between houses.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The project starts from two retaining walls, where two boxes are settled perpendicularly containing, the public and the private zones. In the empty space, between the boxes, the distributor hall is located, which crosses the house, allowing a direct access to the garden.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Almost the entire program is solved the first floor; only the garage, laundry, service bathroom and cellars, area located in the basement that appears between the two concrete walls. All the living spaces area located towards the view of the Valley, the mountains, the main garden, and is oriented towards the sun of the morning. The service spaces are organized towards the slope, related to a more content and controlled garden.

Save this picture!
© Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos
© Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

The implantation of the architectonic object, divides the garden into two parts, a public one, with a contemplative garden that accompanies the access, and a recreational back garden, with a teak wood platform with a whirlpool. The planning respected all the trees of the plot, highlighting a large Carob tree at the end of the circulation axis, and covers the main room with its shadow.

Save this picture!
Section B-B'
Section B-B'

The foundation is made of reinforced concrete, where a lightweight system of metal is supported, allowing to obtain large lights and open spaces. The window frames are made of black aluminum, controlling the different relationships that each room needs with the outside.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

It is a very correct and orderly house, nourished by the conditions of the environment, to enhance what was built as part of a clean and cost-efficient project.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ecuador
Cite: "DA House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos" [Casa DA / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos] 26 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931990/da-house-bernardo-bustamante-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream