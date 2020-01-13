Final Call to Enter LafargeHolcim Awards with Prizes Totaling $2 Million USD

Save this picture! Global Flora in Massachusetts USA. Image © Webb Chappell

Entries to the 6th International LafargeHolcim Awards for sustainable construction will close on February 25, 2020. The competition seeks projects by professionals as well as bold ideas from the Next Generation that combine sustainable construction solutions with architectural excellence. The Awards accept projects and concepts from architecture, engineering, urban planning, materials science, construction technology, and other related fields.

Organized by the LafargeHolcim Foundation, the international competition takes place in parallel across five geographic regions – each with its own jury of renowned and independent specialists. The regional juries are headed by the following: Jeannette Kuo of Karamuk Kuo Architects, Switzerland (Europe); Reed Kroloff of the Illinois Institute of Technology, USA (North America); Loreta Castro Reguera of Taller Capital, Mexico (Latin America); Mariam Kamara of atelier masōmī, Niger (Middle East Africa); and Nirmal Kishnani of the National University of Singapore (Asia Pacific).

Two Categories - Two Opportunities to Qualify

The main category of the competition is open to architects, planners, engineers, project owners, builders, and construction firms showcasing sustainable responses within contemporary building and construction. Projects must have reached an advanced stage of design and have a high probability of execution, but may not have started construction before January 1, 2019.

In addition, students and young professionals (aged 30 years or younger) may submit visionary concepts and bold ideas in the Next Generation category of the competition. Submissions may be at an early stage of design – including research and design studio work.

Entry in the competition is free and must be made in English using this web-based form.

Target Issues for Sustainable Construction

Save this picture! Milinda Pathiraja, Robust Architecture Workshop, Sri Lanka

Submissions are evaluated according to five “target issues” for sustainable construction, which aim to clarify principles of sustaining the human habitat for future generations. The target issues are innovation and transferability, ethical standards and social inclusion, resource and environmental performance, economic viability and compatibility, and contextual and aesthetic impact.

Winners Qualify for Global Competition

The winners will be announced in the second half of 2020 at Awards ceremonies in each region. The main winners then have the opportunity to compete for the Global LafargeHolcim Awards in 2021, to be evaluated by an international jury headed by Hashim Sarkis of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), curator of the 2020 Venice Biennale of Architecture.

About the LafargeHolcim Foundation

Since 2003, the LafargeHolcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction has worked to raise awareness of the important role that architecture, engineering, urban planning, and the building industry have in achieving a more sustainable future. The Foundation expresses the commitment of its sponsor LafargeHolcim to drive sustainability in building and construction. LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions.

