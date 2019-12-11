World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Best Houses of 2019

Best Houses of 2019

Save this article
Best Houses of 2019
Us adtopic 2019 year review banner

© Quang Tran © Simon Wilson with Amelia Holmes © Peter Eckert © Shigeo Ogawa + 51

More than 5.000 architecture projects were published in ArchDaily this year.  Year after year, we curate hundreds of residential projects, and as we know our readers love houses, we compiled a selection of the most visited residential projects published on the site. 

Set in various locations around the world, in urban, rural, mountain and beach landscapes; a variety of structural designs, from traditional masonry to the most technological prefabricated systems; from small dwellings to large houses and materials such as concrete, wood, and bricks as the most used. We also found their design and typology solutions were very much aligned with their specific settings and all of them share a strong dialogue between the house and nature, whether it is its direct surroundings or the introduction of green into a more condensed urban setting. 

This selection of 50 houses highlights the most visited examples during these twelve months and, according to our readers, were the most attractive in innovation, construction techniques, and design challenges. Check them out below:

Soul Garden House / Spacefiction Studio

Save this picture!
© Monika Sathe Photography
© Monika Sathe Photography

The Skyscape Rooftop House / WARchitect

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Omah Boto House / Andyrahman Architect

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

‘HHH’ House / Simple Projects Architecture

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

Yarrbat Residence / K2Ld Architects

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Wright
© Jeremy Wright

Hood River Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture

Save this picture!
© Peter Eckert
© Peter Eckert

Villa NEO House / Querkopf Architekten

Save this picture!
© Frank Löschke
© Frank Löschke

The Deck House / Architecture Paradigm

Save this picture!
© ANAND JAJU
© ANAND JAJU

Container House / Marilia Pellegrini Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

House in Kyoto / 07BEACH

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake

House in the Woods / WEYES Estudio

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Rumah Beton House / PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Maziar Brick House / Naghshe Khak Architectural Group

Save this picture!
© Vahid Joudi
© Vahid Joudi

House BRAS / DDM Architectuur

Save this picture!
© Lenzer
© Lenzer

KDDK House / Karina Duque

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro

Green Line House / Mobius Architects

Save this picture!
© Paweł Ulatowski
© Paweł Ulatowski

All House / Gui Mattos

Save this picture!
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Concrete Light House / HYLA Architects

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Lake House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

LL House / A4estudio

Save this picture!
© Arq Luis Abba
© Arq Luis Abba

Villa 13 House / Parthenios architects+associates

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Carol House / Estudio LAK

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

Central Park Road Residence / studiofour

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

River Retreat House / Edwards White Architects

Save this picture!
© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

Botanica House / Guz Architects

Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

BT House / Estudio Jorgelina Tortorici Arq.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Wild Lilac House / Walker Workshop

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Duyen Ha House / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Fuseika House / T-Square Design Associates

Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Hawthorn House / Edition Office

Save this picture!
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Life in Tree House / Soar Design Studio

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

WA House / Dasadani

Save this picture!
© Wahyu Dhany
© Wahyu Dhany

Our House / Tallerdarquitectura

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Black and Tan House / Dake Wells Architecture

Save this picture!
© Architectural Imageworks, LLC
© Architectural Imageworks, LLC

F Residence / GOSIZE

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

SO House / PHYD Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

Project Ö Cabin / Bond Creative Agency

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Stirrup House / Olson Kundig

Save this picture!
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Patio House / Marchetti Bonetti+

Save this picture!
© Ronaldo Azambuja
© Ronaldo Azambuja

No Footprint House / A-01

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Forest House / Fearon Hay Architects

Save this picture!
© Simon Wilson with Amelia Holmes
© Simon Wilson with Amelia Holmes

Feiticeira House / HUS Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

The Skew House / Thought Parallels

Save this picture!
© Prashant Bhat Photography
© Prashant Bhat Photography

C5 House / Martin arquitetura + engenharia

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Courtyard Villa / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
© Ning Wang
© Ning Wang

The Twins House / DELUTION

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Miner Road House / Faulkner Architects

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Olwen House / D1

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Flying House / Raquel Pelosi Arquitetura e Design Visual

Save this picture!
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

DD House / Hoang Vu Architect + SALA Landscape & Architecture

Save this picture!
© Tô Nguyễn
© Tô Nguyễn

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Paula Pintos
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Paula Pintos. "Best Houses of 2019" 11 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929745/best-houses-of-2019/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream