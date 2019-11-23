World
  7. RBANMS School Extension / Mathew and Ghosh Architects

RBANMS School Extension / Mathew and Ghosh Architects

RBANMS School Extension / Mathew and Ghosh Architects
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Classrooms  · 
Bengaluru, India
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 165.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Abhishek Dasgupta, Soumitro Ghosh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, AutoDesk, Decking Sheet, Flooring, Paint, Roofing, Structural steel, Trimble Navigation, Wood

  • Lead Architect

    Soumitro Ghosh

  • Design Team

    Leila, Sahana, Sapna, Saikat

  • Clients

    RBANMS Educational Trust

  • Landscape

    Soumitro Ghosh

  • Consultants

    Structural – Radins Engineers

  • Collaborators

    Contractor – Jeernodhar Conservators Pvt. Ltd.
Text description provided by the architects. A single classroom extension to a primary school for the underprivileged of the neighbourhood of central Bangalore created an opportunity of making the room like a tree house nestled between the existing mango and jack fruit tree so that it could make a diverse space for assembly, parent teacher meetings, children’s activity and break / lunch area.

Although the initial requirement was an additional class room alone on the ground level, it was proposed to make a multifunctional space would not block the ground and open new possibilities of usage, during different times of the day.

Using a metal structure, it is made as a pavilion with perforated sheet and bamboo matts above and an insulated roof.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The school now has a focus area next to the play area, used for simple things like pick up and drop off for children, dining, play, congregation / assembly etc. The classroom above helped create something that the school was not aware of and was missing greatly.

A place that could be made by virtue of just the classroom addition integrated to the stair and main building block of the school.

Section B-B
Section B-B

The landscape strategy with the existing trees, without getting affected also created these trees as the focal points of activities around. The plinth created outside the class room, around the drinking water fountain, around the existing beautiful large trees and the edge of the play area / sand pit create a strong character with their fluid outline – visually soft and much used.

The school being an older entity had no strategy to deal with the rain water and in the process of the treatment of the ground it was integrated for its harvesting and recharge of the ground water table.

Project location

Address: 65, St Johns Rd, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560042, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Mathew and Ghosh Architects
