36 Architecture Firms from the Global South You Should Know

Countries that are part of the so-called “global south” have undergone many transformations in their cities and urban contexts in recent years due to the economic and social challenges they face. Urban growth, sustainable development, quality of life and health in emerging cities, and the development of their own cultural identity have been some of the issues that local architecture had to incorporate.



Young architects have understood the importance of making an architecture that is deeply rooted in their own territory while giving this architecture a clear local identity. By generating new typologies and using their own resources and materials, they have presented innovative, site-specific and, above all, solutions with a new fresh focus towards what represents them as creators of this architecture.

Latin America

Carla Juaçaba, Brazil

Grupo Culata Jovai, Paraguay

FRAM arquitectos, Argentina

SAA arquitectura + territorio, Chile

El Sindicato Arquitectura, Ecuador

ir arquitectura, Argentina

Cotignola Staricco Tobler, Uruguay

Garoa, Brazil

Alarcia Ferrer, Argentina

Talleresque, Mexico

Sauer Martins, Brazil

Olimpia Lira, Chile

Mnino Común Arquitectura, Paraguay

Escobedo Soliz, Mexico

Taller Sintesis, Colombia

Beals Lyon, Chile

Africa

atelier masomi, Niger

Localstudio, South Africa

cmDesign Atelier, Niger

Elements Lab, Morocco

Casas Melhoradas, Mozambique

Metropole Architects, South Africa

Mohamed Amine Siana Architects, Morocco

Costa Lopes, Angola

Middle East

White Cube Atelier, Iran

Hala Younes, Architecture and Landscape, Lebanon

ZAV Architects, Iran

Asia

DnA, China

NITAPROW, Thailand

KIENTRUC O, Vietnam

collectiveproject, India

Site-Specific: Architecture & Research, Thailand

3andwich Design / He Wei Studio, China

SILAA, Vietnam

Junsekino Architect and Design, Thailand

TAA DESIGN, Vietnam

Linehouse, China