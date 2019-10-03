Roots House / Triplex Arquitetura

+ 19

Cidade Jardim, Brazil
Architects: Triplex Arquitetura

Area: 150.0 m2

Project Year: 2018

Text description provided by the architects. The architects created the Roots House, a refugee for the modern woman that rescues the simple way of living, valuing what is really necessary. Adriana A. Helú Hawilla, Carolina Oliveira e Marina Torre Lobo participated for the third time in CASACOR São Paulo, which, this year, has “Alive House” as a theme, with a versatile space, adaptable to the new ways to enjoy the conviviality.

With this proposal and seeking to bring to today’s living a project with an atmosphere of refugee, the professionals created a country house of 115m², a “hiding place” for a successful woman, wife and mother, who needs to disconnect from the modern world to recharge the energies and accomplish all her tasks. The architects celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the office this year and has chosen the CASACOR 2018 to commemorate their story of work and achievements. The space is a house, in a prime spot, the first of the exhibition, and that is why the trio strived themselves to create an energizing ambiance and that could really welcome the public, being a pleasant surprise.

The Roots House is a home and the garden is the think tank, a place to look for inspiration. But the most important point is that this is the place that she can connect with what truly matters – being in the presence of family and friends, having moments of contemplating nature, allowing the self-knowledge or even dedicating herself to what gives her pleasure.

The atmosphere is from a contemporary and arid hut, and whoever visits it will be able to see a lot from the style of three professionals and their worlds as moms, wives, women and entrepreneurs. It is a tribute to the women, without female clichés, that highlights the strength and the position that they occupy in society, being multitasking. The result is a project full of personal and professional references, an exciting trip through the last ten years.

Precious elements permeate every spot of the project, as well as the selected playlist and the lemon grass smell that with its fragrance perfumes and relaxes, offering a moment of true well-being and relaxation. The selection of the art pieces and the composition of the paintings tell the story of the architects. The Túlio Pinto’s sculpture has the brutality of the steel beam contrasting with the lightness of the blown glass, joking with the piece balance. Another highlight is the art pieces from Mira Schendel. “It is in this space where we can truly find ourselves, a rescue of the simple way of living, valuing the aesthetics of the pieces, where the raw, natural and rustic coexist in perfect harmony, with design signed pieces, others collected from the antique shop as well as imported artwork and furniture”, synthesizes Adriana A. Helú Hawilla.

For Triplex Arquitetura, the sustainability issue is no longer a distinctive feature and has become the starting point for a work execution. That is why, in CASACOR, they worried about having partners with products aligned with this philosophy. In the Roots House, the integration between indoor and outdoor spaces allows the light and the natural ventilation exploration. On the roof, eucalyptus beams from Hydrotech sustain the fiber panels weaved manually, creating a geometric pattern, from Nani Chinellatto.

On the floor, it was used European oak wood and pivoting doors, both from Hydrotech, and a mat of jute fibre, 100% biodegradable, recyclable and eco-friendly, from Galeria Hathi. The high standard quality and design fabrics, with sustainable recycled raw materials, from EcoSimple, is an invitation to relax. The rusticity of the materials, as the stones covering the walls, finds coziness in the production full of special elements and details.

For the fully integrated spaces, the trio has chosen a shelf to delimit the space of the bedroom. The shelf production was on behalf of the landscape architect Daniel Nunes and, of course, the plants are the protagonists – a range of spices as lemon balm, ivy and rosemary. He is also the author of the entire space landscape that has received clean vases – unadorned, terracotta colored and with timeless design. The predominant species are ornamental grass and Australian rosemary.

Perfectly integrated with the nature, the Roots House has even an existing araucaria. The species is known for capturing good energies and it was the starting point of the project’s concept. The architects designed the table that encloses the tree and its execution was on behalf of Mollo Furniture, given it the importance that it deserves. Petrified trunks and colored threads pouffes, both from Nani Chinellatto, are part of the decoration, making the space rustic and bold.

The national design appears in the Gustavo Bittencourt’s bench and in the pair of armchairs from the designer Sérgio Rodrigues, from Antiquário Herrero. The handcraft is present in the lamp from Itens, made from golden grass, signed by the designer Ana Neute, and in the “pátuas”, that are used as home jewelry, composed by crystals, fig signs and stones, signed by the designer Camila Cutolo. Craft products, straw baskets, quilt, crochet cachepots, handmade ceramic, coffee table coated by tiles painted one by one from Studio Passalaqua and indigenous pieces from Ponto Solidário are the mix of the reunion that helps to tell the story of the house. The gourmet kitchen, where the whole family meets, was executed by the Dell Anno D&D with exclusivity to the hut; the terracotta terrazzo countertop adds beauty and convenience to the daily routine.

The whole ambiance uses a nature-based toned palette that varies among the earth and green tones. The choice of the colors, the luminosity of the space and the materials that coat it create an atmosphere of well-being, coziness and relaxation – a place where we enter and do not want to leave anymore.