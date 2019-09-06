How to Choose Kitchen Countertops: Advantages, Disadvantages and Inspiration

Save this picture! © Martina Gemmola. ImageCasa de Gatos / WOWOWA Architects

One of the most practical and functional spaces of any residential project is the kitchen. Its artificial surfaces – be it countertops, kitchen benches, or coverings – contain most of the space's equipment. Thus, it’s essential to build kitchens with the most resistant and hygienic materials. Aside from these requirements, it's also important to pay attention to aesthetics and profitability, while adapting the space to the dynamics of each family.

Save this picture! © Sandra Pereznieto. Imagealbino ortega house / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

In the following article, we have gathered some of the most common kitchen materials used today and noted the advantages and disadvantages of each one.

Granite

Granite is a natural stone with a unique print and colors. Since it is relatively heat resistant, it is the most preferred option for kitchens and bathrooms.

Advantages

Long-lasting. Easy to clean and maintain. Excellent cost-benefit ratio. Impact-resistant.



Disadvantages

Not resistant to acidic food or products.

Marble

Marble may be one of the most sophisticated material options due to its imposing and elegant appearance. Since it's made of natural limestone, each streak of its composition is unique.

Save this picture! © Robert Watson Photography. ImageCurvy Eco Home / Craig Race Architecture

Advantages

High aesthetic value and heat resistant. It is a homogeneous material and easy to clean.



Disadvantages

Extremely expensive. It must be sealed with antibacterial staining and antibacterial resin due to its high porosity. Low impact resistance.

Artificial Stones

Artificial stones are generally made from shredded natural minerals like marble or quartz, which are mixed with a specific resin. When designing with artificial stones, it is necessary to work with serious providers or companies to ensure their quality.

Advantages

Artificial stones are a standardized and homogeneous material, given their industrialized production. Surfaces made of this material are not porous, and do not stain, so they can be easily maintained and cleaned. They have a wide range of colors and finishes.



Disadvantages

Costly in comparison to more conventional options. Low resistance to heat and absorption.

Save this picture! © Mike Baker. ImageThe Courtyard House / Auhaus Architecture

Save this picture! © Alain Brugier. ImageDijon Kitchen / Diego Revollo Arquitetura

Porcelain Tile

Porcelain tile countertops are trending and are here to stay. They are relatively resistant, plus their durability and impermeability stand out as their main advantages.

Save this picture! Triple Barn House / Mork-Ulnes Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte

Porcelain is, without a doubt, one of the materials that offer the most finish options, since it is made from the same coating that is specialized for floors and walls and thus makes projects with unique combinations possible. It is also the only option that can be manipulated to resemble other materials like marble, wood, or concrete, among others.

Advantages

Aside from its large number of finishing options, it barely absorbs any water and is very resistant to physical and chemical abrasion. Porcelain is also easy to clean.



Disadvantages

When designing with porcelain, it is necessary to work with specialized companies to guarantee impact resistance. Porcelain must also be implemented with a reinforced structure.

Stainless Steel

Stainless steel is an option that ensures one of the the highest rates of asepsis due to its impermeability. It is one of the best materials to use in industrial kitchens because of its resistance to heat and bacteria, and it would likely be used more often in residential kitchens as well if it were not for its high production cost.

Save this picture! © Francis Pelletier . ImageLa Luge / YH2 Architecture

Advantages

Very hygienic, practical, and long-lasting.



Disadvantages

Highly expensive and scratches extremely easily.

Save this picture! © Bill Timmerman. ImageBlackbird House / Will Bruder Architects

Concrete

Wood and concrete are similarly effective for finishes of rustic kitchens, as well as for more contemporary features. This is a highly resistant and economic material. There are many techniques for coloring the concrete, which widens the variety of possible finishes to be applied.

Save this picture! © Christian Maldonado. ImageFVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura

Advantages

Its appearance is versatile and its production is economic, requiring only concrete, sand and water.



Disadvantages

It requires the use of specific products to prevent infiltration. It is highly porous and has little resistance to stains. Concrete is not a hygienic material and it is recommended to use stone or glass tables when handling food around it.

Save this picture! © Ricardo Oliveira Alves. ImageSea Front Villa / ARQ TAILOR'S Architecture & Interiors

Wood

One of the most versatile materials for composing various ambiances, from rustic to contemporary. It provides warmth and is very practical to install. Oak, walnut, and beech are the most commonly used in construction.

Save this picture! © Florian Holzherr. ImageThe Black House / Buero Wagner

Advantages

Very practical installation.



Disadvantages

Low resistance to heat and low impact resistance to sharp objects. Requires strict protection and maintenance for effective contact with water.

Save this picture! © Bram Tack. ImageHOUSE SJ / STAARC ingenieurs en architecten

Save this picture! © Akihide Mishima. ImageKitchens that Double As Dining Rooms: Architectural Design Inspiration

Glass

When made out from tempered glass, the material can be quite safe. It can also be treated with anti-stains and antibacterial solutions. The available options include transparent, translucent, textured, and colored glass.

Save this picture! © Kenta Hasegawa. ImageGarage Hall House / Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei + Keitarchi

Advantages

Stain-resistant. Easy to clean and maintain. Combines with practically all kinds of finishes.



Disadvantages

Expensive to make and install.

Save this picture! © The Raws. ImageGenius Loci House / Gabriela Carrillo Valdez + tescala

Steatite

Steatite is a natural stone – also known as soapstone – that is commonly used in clinics and laboratories since it is very resistant to acid products.

Save this picture! © Praveen Mohandas. ImageMaison Kochi / Meister Varma Architects

Advantages

One of the most long-lasting options.



Disadvantages

Has lower heat resistance than other natural stones such as granite. Requires constant maintenance, including lubrication and polishing.

Save this picture! © Michael Lassman. ImageLiving Screen House / CplusC Architectural Workshop

Save this picture! © Grant Sparkes-Carroll. ImageClerestory House / Pearson Architecture

