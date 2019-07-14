World
  Cantilevered Visitor Center by Fabric.a Overlooks Botan Valley

Cantilevered Visitor Center by Fabric.a Overlooks Botan Valley

Cantilevered Visitor Center by Fabric.a Overlooks Botan Valley
Cantilevered Visitor Center by Fabric.a Overlooks Botan Valley, © Fabric.a Architects
© Fabric.a Architects

The Botan Valley in eastern Turkey has been attracting thousands of tourists annually due to its unique rock formations and canyon-like topography.

To further promote the area's scenic landscape, Turkish architecture firm Fabric.a Architects have proposed the ‘Botan Visitor Center’, an observation pavilion and restaurant overlooking the rocky landscapes of the Botan Valley.

© Fabric.a Architects © Fabric.a Architects © Fabric.a Architects © Fabric.a Architects + 6

© Fabric.a Architects
© Fabric.a Architects

The conceptual project is planned to be an entrance point to the landscapes of Botan Valley, with a cafe/restaurant, a terrace, and an information center to introduce visitors about the land and its geographical features.

© Fabric.a Architects
© Fabric.a Architects

The design of the center complements its unique setting. Visitors will have a panoramic view of the valley as the project sits on top of a rocky cliff with a glass facade all around its structure. The ground surface extends into an observation deck that cantilevers over the cliff, maximizing the visitors’ visual experience.

© Fabric.a Architects
© Fabric.a Architects
© Fabric.a Architects
© Fabric.a Architects

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Cantilevered Visitor Center by Fabric.a Overlooks Botan Valley" 14 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920660/cantilevered-visitor-center-by-fabri-overlooks-botan-valley/> ISSN 0719-8884

