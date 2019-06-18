BIG Designs 18-Story Pagoda for Tivoli in Copenhagen

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Bjarke Ingels Group has designed an 18-story pagoda for Tivoli's new H.C Andersen Hotel in Copenhagen. Created for the iconic amusement park in the center of the Danish capital, the project will include the refurbishing and re-purposing of the 1893 Tivoli Castle, as well as a renovation of the 1883 Panorama Pavilion. The new pagoda and refurbishment aims to continue Tivoli’s tradition of balancing old-world charm with visionary architecture.

Founded in 1843, Tivoli is a historic site as well as modern attraction and experience brand. The continued development is the key to the success of the iconic amusement park, explains CEO Lars Liebst. “Only through projects such as this can Tivoli stay relevant for future visitors. It has been proven time and time again, that depending on Tivoli’s historic charm is not enough. Change is in Tivoli’s DNA, it is our heritage, and Tivoli has always hired the best architects to make sure that new additions will stand the test of time, because we are building for the future.”

The H. C. Andersen Hotel is named after Danish Fairy tale writer Hans Christian Andersen. Tivoli’s new pagoda, like Tivoli itself, will be covered in lush gardens and greenery. It is made to have a sustainable profile in keeping with Tivoli’s tradition of buying green energy and generating as small an environmental footprint as possible.

As Bjarke Ingels explains, “Tivoli is a unique oasis of lush gardens and whimsical architecture in the center of Copenhagen. A truly cosmopolitan neighborhood in the heart of the Danish capital, Tivoli’s cultural and bio-diversity is unlike any other place in Copenhagen. With a renovation of the 1893 Tivoli Castle and the addition of a new building, we have attempted to capture and accentuate the character of the existing castle, creating a new typology inspired by Tivoli’s archetypical architecture. A hybrid between the garden’s pagodas, pavilions and towers, our proposal builds a bridge between the city’s history and present – the nearby Rundetårn and Axel Towers – as well as the city’s archive of unrealized dreams. Past, present and fantasy unified in the heart of Copenhagen. “

In addition to the H. C. Andersen Hotel project, a new idea was presented to turn Vesterbrogade into an urban park. Urban design and city planners Gehl designed a 10,400 sqm recreational space with only pedestrian and cyclist traffic in front of Tivoli and adjoining Copenhagen’s City Hall Square. The urban park is made to serve as a buffer area for big events in City Hall Square and in Tivoli and to strengthen Copenhagen’s green profile as one of the world’s most liveable cities.

The next step for both projects is to make the final proposals and subject the proposals to the municipality. There will also be a period for public hearings.

