World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. MAD Envisions the Future City at Centre Pompidou

MAD Envisions the Future City at Centre Pompidou

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
MAD Envisions the Future City at Centre Pompidou
Save this picture!
MAD Envisions the Future City at Centre Pompidou, MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski
MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski

The Centre Pompidou will host a year-long exhibition of MAD Architects in Paris, France. The exhibition, titled MAD X, showcases ten of MAD’s most significant projects to date. Exploring unchartered territory, the show is made to exhibit the evolution of MAD’s architectural practice and design philosophy since its establishment in 2004, led by Ma Yansong, Dang Qun, and Yosuke Hayano. The exhibition centers on how MAD reimagines the future of design.

MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski + 11

Save this picture!
MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski
MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski

"X signifies the unknown,” says Ma Yansong, Founder and Principal Partner of MAD. Frédéric Migayrou, Deputy Director of the Centre Pompidou, and Curator of ‘MAD X’ says of the exhibition, “This invitation to MAD is precisely because of the uniqueness of the firm’s creations. Contemporary architecture needs more architects like Ma Yansong, young architects who bravely challenge and influence more young people, the general public, and decision makers.”

Save this picture!
MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski
MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski

The work features images and words, sketches and poems. Contrasting the actuality of the rigid, matchbox cities in which the projects are individually located, combined, they create an emotional atmosphere – one that is often reflected in Eastern philosophy – that nurtures a spiritual connection between humanity and nature. Each unique work of architecture demonstrates MAD’s exploration of a type of ‘dream architecture’ that seeks to open up a dialogue with nature, earth, and the sky.

From the firm’s first built international project, the ‘Absolute Towers’ (Mississauga, 2006-2012), also known locally as the “Marilyn Monroe Towers”; the ‘Harbin Opera House’ (Harbin, 2010-2015) and ‘Chaoyang Park Plaza’ (Beijing, 2012-2017); ‘Clover House’ (Okazaki, 2012-2016); the ‘Lucas Museum of Narrative Art’ (Chicago, 2014-2016, Los Angeles, 2016-2021); and, ‘UNIC’ (Paris, 2012-2019) – MAD’s first project to be completed in France; ‘MAD X’ represents the diversity of MAD’s architectural practice, and expresses how the firm endeavors to create a balance between humanity, the city, and the environment.

Save this picture!
MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski
MAD X. Image © Jared Chulski

The exhibition is accompanied by a catalogue entitled ‘MAD X – 10 Projects by MAD Architects’ featuring contributions by Frédéric Migayrou, Deputy Director of the Centre Pompidou, and Curator of ‘MAD X’, and Frédéric Edelmann, Architecture Critic for Le Monde. The book is illustrated with models, sketches, and photographs by Iwan Baan, Hélène Binet, Hufton_Crow and Adam Mørk, portraying the same atmospheric impression that MAD has successfully instilled into its work.

MAD X is on-show at the Centre Pompidou until April 2020.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "MAD Envisions the Future City at Centre Pompidou" 31 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918229/mad-envisions-the-future-city-at-centre-pompidou/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream