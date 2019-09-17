Brazilian Houses: 16 Projects with Tile Roofs

Save this picture! FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura. Image: © Christian Maldonado

Tile roofs are usually multi-pitched and covered in tiles, which make them different from flat and circular shaped roofs. The “pitch” of the roof is directly related to the wind and tile type, it must be able to drain rainwater and shelter the interior of the house.

Usually composed of different structural elements traditionally made of wood, in Brazilian architecture tiles roof have been widely present since the beginning of Portuguese colonization and it is one of the main features of colonial architecture. Being efficient both in terms of cost and material, it became very popular and it is the most common type of roof used in housing until today. Below, we’ve gathered some contemporary Brazilian houses that feature tile roofs.

Save this picture! Campos Gerais Farm / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura. Image: © João Duayer

Save this picture! Terraço House / David Guerra. Image: © Jomar Bragança

Save this picture! Mororó House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Maria Cristina Motta. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! House at Condomínio Vila Real de Itu / Gebara Conde Sinisgalli Arquitetos. Image: © Salvador Cordaro

Save this picture! Flamengo House / Gebara Conde Sinisgalli Arquitetos. Image: © Salvador Cordaro

Save this picture! Mountain House / Sabella Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura. Image: © Christian Maldonado

Save this picture! Guests House in Paraty / CRU! Architects. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Refuge House / Galeria Arquitetos. Image: © Marcos Vilas Boas

Save this picture! São Francisco Xavier House / RAP Arquitetura e Interiores. Image: © Evelyn Muller

Save this picture! The Brazilian House - Meia 1 Oito 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura. Image: © Joana França

Save this picture! CR House / Obra arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Sumaré House / Felipe Hess. Image: © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Sagarana House / Rocco Arquitetos. Image: © Ana Mello

Save this picture! Country House in Macacos / Ana Cristina Faria + Maria Flávia Melo. Image: © Gustavo Xavier