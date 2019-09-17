Brazilian Houses: 16 Projects with Tile Roofs

Tile roofs are usually multi-pitched and covered in tiles, which make them different from flat and circular shaped roofs. The “pitch” of the roof is directly related to the wind and tile type, it must be able to drain rainwater and shelter the interior of the house.
Usually composed of different structural elements traditionally made of wood, in Brazilian architecture tiles roof have been widely present since the beginning of Portuguese colonization and it is one of the main features of colonial architecture. Being efficient both in terms of cost and material, it became very popular and it is the most common type of roof used in housing until today. Below, we’ve gathered some contemporary Brazilian houses that feature tile roofs.