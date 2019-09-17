World
  Brazilian Houses: 16 Projects with Tile Roofs

Brazilian Houses: 16 Projects with Tile Roofs

  • 07:37 - 17 September, 2019
  • by
  • Translated by Fernanda Cavallaro
Brazilian Houses: 16 Projects with Tile Roofs
FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura. Image: © Christian Maldonado
FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura. Image: © Christian Maldonado

Tile roofs are usually multi-pitched and covered in tiles, which make them different from flat and circular shaped roofs. The “pitch” of the roof is directly related to the wind and tile type, it must be able to drain rainwater and shelter the interior of the house.  

Usually composed of different structural elements traditionally made of wood, in Brazilian architecture tiles roof have been widely present since the beginning of Portuguese colonization and it is one of the main features of colonial architecture. Being efficient both in terms of cost and material, it became very popular and it is the most common type of roof used in housing until today. Below, we’ve gathered some contemporary Brazilian houses that feature tile roofs.

Campos Gerais Farm / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Campos Gerais Farm / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura. Image: © João Duayer
Campos Gerais Farm / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura. Image: © João Duayer

Terraço House / David Guerra

Terraço House / David Guerra. Image: © Jomar Bragança
Terraço House / David Guerra. Image: © Jomar Bragança

Mororó House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Maria Cristina Motta

Mororó House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Maria Cristina Motta. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Mororó House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Maria Cristina Motta. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House at Condomínio Vila Real de Itu / Gebara Conde Sinisgalli Arquitetos

House at Condomínio Vila Real de Itu / Gebara Conde Sinisgalli Arquitetos. Image: © Salvador Cordaro
House at Condomínio Vila Real de Itu / Gebara Conde Sinisgalli Arquitetos. Image: © Salvador Cordaro

Flamengo House / Gebara Conde Sinisgalli Arquitetos

Flamengo House / Gebara Conde Sinisgalli Arquitetos. Image: © Salvador Cordaro
Flamengo House / Gebara Conde Sinisgalli Arquitetos. Image: © Salvador Cordaro

Mountain House / Sabella Arquitetura

Mountain House / Sabella Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Mountain House / Sabella Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura

FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura. Image: © Christian Maldonado
FVB House / Claudia Haguiara Arquitetura. Image: © Christian Maldonado

Guesthouse Paraty / CRU! Architects

Guests House in Paraty / CRU! Architects. Image: © Nelson Kon
Guests House in Paraty / CRU! Architects. Image: © Nelson Kon

Casa Refuge / Galeria Arquitetos

Refuge House / Galeria Arquitetos. Image: © Marcos Vilas Boas
Refuge House / Galeria Arquitetos. Image: © Marcos Vilas Boas

São Francisco Xavier House / RAP Arquitetura e Interiores

São Francisco Xavier House / RAP Arquitetura e Interiores. Image: © Evelyn Muller
São Francisco Xavier House / RAP Arquitetura e Interiores. Image: © Evelyn Muller

The Brazilian House - Six 1 Eight 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura

The Brazilian House - Meia 1 Oito 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura. Image: © Joana França
The Brazilian House - Meia 1 Oito 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura. Image: © Joana França

CR House / Obra arquitetos

CR House / Obra arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon
CR House / Obra arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon

Sumaré House / Felipe Hess

Sumaré House / Felipe Hess. Image: © Fran Parente
Sumaré House / Felipe Hess. Image: © Fran Parente

Sagarana House / Rocco Arquitetos

Sagarana House / Rocco Arquitetos. Image: © Ana Mello
Sagarana House / Rocco Arquitetos. Image: © Ana Mello

Country House in Macacos / Ana Cristina Faria + Maria Flávia Melo

Country House in Macacos / Ana Cristina Faria + Maria Flávia Melo. Image: © Gustavo Xavier
Country House in Macacos / Ana Cristina Faria + Maria Flávia Melo. Image: © Gustavo Xavier

Nascente Farm / Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Nascente Farm / Gisele Taranto Arquitetura. Image: © MCA Estudio
Nascente Farm / Gisele Taranto Arquitetura. Image: © MCA Estudio

About this author
Julia Brant
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Brant, Julia . "Brazilian Houses: 16 Projects with Tile Roofs" [Casas brasileiras: 16 residências com telhado] 17 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Cavallaro, Fernanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912905/brazilian-houses-16-projects-with-tile-roofs/> ISSN 0719-8884

