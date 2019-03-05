Leisure Pavilion / brro arquitetos

+ 27

Architects brro arquitetos

Location Santo Antônio de Posse, State of São Paulo, 13830-000, Brazil

Category Other Structures

Lead Architect Bruno Rossi

Area 175.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs André Scarpa

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Design Gil Chinellato Engenharia Estrutural

Facilities Design RR Engenharia de Instalações

Lighting Consulting Ricardo Heder

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located at a farm in the countryside of São Paulo state, Brazil, the ‘Leisure Pavilion’ takes advantage of large water containment basins used for the orange plantation irrigation system. Placed in the rural area of Santo Antonio de Posse, the project was designed taking into account the existing wooden kiosk with a thatched roof, in order to create a space that values outside living, leisure, and contemplation.

Therefore, the intervention settled the inner demolishment of some old structures and the construction of new support infrastructures. This new pavilion, built as an independent concrete structure, crosses the area under the shelter in longitudinal implantation and parallel to the lake, bringing scale, direction, and facade to the whole set. Its layout organizes and integrates different spaces, creating a semi-open space that ensures users privacy, not obstructing the views of the surrounding.

The whole program is integrated through a single concrete slab. The main facades are made of Brazilian cumaru wood screens, protecting those spaces that require more privacy, such as bathroom, and allowing the organization flows, as in the barbecue area, thus reinforcing the longitudinal character of the pavilion and promoting a balance between transparency and opacity.

At both ends of the pavilion, the concrete slab rests on walls, which are covered with stones of the region itself. Sheltering a garage for surfboards and other nautical leisure equipment on one side, and on the other, showers for those who enjoy the small beach formed by the lake.

As a result, the project explores constructive systems that reinforce the character of natural materials, in agreement with its surrounding, promoting the effective communication between the preexisting nature and the new intervention.