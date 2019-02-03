Have Sweet Bauhaus Dreams in BauhausLand

Save this picture! Bauhaus Museum Dessau. Image Courtesy of goBauhaus

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the Bauhaus centennial and you’re also in need of a vacation, you can accomplish both this year by visiting BauhausLand. goBauhaus is ready to help you plan your next trip to the Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia regions of Germany, otherwise known as BauhausLand. The region that witnessed the beginnings of the Bauhaus movement is home to many buildings influenced by its revolutionary style. In celebration of the school’s centennial, goBauhaus has compiled a list of notable Bauhaus-y places where visitors can stay overnight to immerse themselves in the experience. So if you’ve always wanted to make an architectural pilgrimage to pay homage to Gropius and his pals, 2019 is the time!

See the list below and start planning your excursion!

Dessau

“Welcome to student life: sleep like a Bauhausler”

The iconic Bauhaus Dessau Foundation Complex is the natural starting point for an adventure in BauhausLand. Visitors now have the chance to stay in the Prellerhaus, one of Germany’s first student dormitories. Built in 1926, the Prellerhaus provides an authentic student experience, with special rooms themed after famous Bauhaus alumni.

Probstzella

Save this picture! Haus des Volkes, Probstzella. Image Courtesy of goBauhaus

“Off the beaten track”

In Probstzella, travellers will find the Haus des Volkes, Thuringia’s largest Bauhaus complex. Originally built for workers in 1927, the community center was designed by Alfred Arndt and includes a hotel, restaurant, bowling alley, cinema, and saunas.

Weimar

“The Steiner Connection”

Philosopher Rudolf Steiner influenced the thinking of some Bauhaus teachers, like Wassily Kandinsky, and today you can stay in Steiner’s former home in Weimar. Located fittingly on Bauhasstrasse, the house is now a hotel, Villa Hentzel, and dates from the 18th century.

Weimar

Save this picture! Bauhaus University. Image Courtesy of goBauhaus

“The ‘Goethe didn’t stay here’ Design Apartments”

Also located in Weimar is a more modern option. Designed and decorated by Bauhaus University graduates, these contemporary vacation rentals show a 21st century take on Bauhaus principles.

Bad Berka

“On your bike”

From Weimar, you can bike part of the Feininger Cycle Trail, named for Bauhaus artist Lyonel Feininger, to arrive in Bad Berka. Relax in this spa town at Velo Inn, a B&B catering to cyclists and hikers, and channel Marcel Breuer, who was inspired by bicycle steel tubing to create his iconic furniture.

Magdeburg

“Where art and architecture meet”

In Magdeburg you can compare historic Bauhaus architecture with modern avant-garde design by staying in the Grüne Zitadelle (Green Citadel), Austrian architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser’s last project. Completed in 2005, the complex includes homes, shops, cafes, and the 40-room artHOTEL.