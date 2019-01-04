The Beauty of Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year Through 15 Projects

A few days ago, the Pantone Color Institute ended the annual suspense of fashionistas and color connoisseurs everywhere by announcing its 2019 Color of the Year: Living Coral. Described by the Institute as “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge,” [1] PANTONE 16-1546 will surely be seen throughout the new year and perhaps in places you wouldn’t expect.

The Color of the Year is chosen to reflect the spirit of the times for the year ahead. Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, explains that color is “an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities” and describes Living Coral as “heartening,” “humanizing,” and “convivial.” [2] Reflecting an overall message of comfort, authenticity, and human togetherness, Pantone brings us optimism and warmth to kick off 2019.

To celebrate the announcement of Living Coral as the 2019 Color of the Year, our editorial team has compiled a list of 15 projects already published on ArchDaily that use this unique color in both facades and interiors. Take a look for some colorful inspiration to start the new year!

Save this picture! Fernando Guerra. ImageCasa Rosa / Mezzo Atelier

Save this picture! Manuel Sá. ImageCasa das Histórias Paula Rego / Eduardo Souto de Moura

Save this picture! Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang. ImageThe Pink Zebra / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio

Save this picture! Gregori Civera. ImageA Muralha Vermelha / Ricardo Boffil

Save this picture! Cortesia de Leong Leong Architecture. ImageTurning Pink / Leong Leong Architecture

Save this picture! Daniel Aulsebrook. ImageVietnamese Restaurant / Phamily Kitchen

Save this picture! Jaime Navarro. ImageEdifício Schultz / CPDA Arquitectos

Save this picture! Fernando Guerra. ImageCentro Internacional de Alojamentos do Observatório Oceanográfico / Atelier Fernandez + Serres

Save this picture! Jules Toulet. ImageFaculdade de Arquitetura e Desenho Ambiental / Patrick Schweitzer & Associés

Save this picture! Fernando Guerra. ImageMuseu Chinês da Coleção de Design da Bauhaus / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

Save this picture! Shikai INUCE. ImageCentro Comunitário de Huaxiang / INUCE • Dirk U. Moench

Save this picture! Roman Mensing. ImageAndon Zako Cajupi Theatre / Bolles + Wilson

Save this picture! Do mal o menos. ImageHeadquarters and Logistic Centre of the Plural Pharmacy Collective / ORANGE Arquitectura

