World
World
Red House / extrastudio

Red House / extrastudio

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Houses
Setúbal, Portugal
  Architect In Charge:extrastudio
  Team:João Caldeira Ferrão, João Costa Ribeiro, Madalena Atouguia, Daniela Freire, Maria João Oliveira, Sónia Oliveira, Tiago Pinhal, Rita Rodrigues
  Consultants:PRPC Engenheiros lda (fundações e estruturas, águas e esgotos, gás, térmica e acústica), Mário Andrade (instalações eléctricas e telecomunicações), Gonçalo de Meirelles (Gás)
  Landscaping:Oficina dos Jardins
  Contractor:Sequeira e Serra lda
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in a small village in Azeitao, south of Lisbon. Protected by hills from the Atlantic Ocean, the area has a mild Mediterranean microclimate, creating the ideal conditions for growing grapes, producing some of the country's finest wines.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project consists of the conversion of a former winery, built by the client's grandparents at the beginning of the 20th century.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Set back from the main road and surrounded by neighbours, accessible along a narrow alley, the plot has a small orchard of orange trees, an oasis in the middle of the village. Preservation of this orchard determined the whole project.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In order to retain the trees, it was necessary to keep the existing building and accept that the two sides of the house, which border adjacent properties, would have no windows.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Only two incisions were made into the existing volume. A 14-meter long window was cut into the west façade facing the orchard, turning the interior and exterior into a single space. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A courtyard was inserted into the corner abutting the adjacent properties, allowing light to enter the darkest areas of the house.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The public areas of the house are arranged on the ground floor, occupying the entire footprint. The private areas unfold on the upper level, flanking the facades, generating a sequence of strategically placed voids, which create double and triple height spaces on the ground floor below. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The generous scale recalls the building's former use.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

extrastudio
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Red House / extrastudio" [Casa Vermelha / extrastudio] 07 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/879555/red-house-extrastudio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

红房子 / extrastudio

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

