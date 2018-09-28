World
  3. 16 Mexican Projects That Use Wood in Wondrous Ways

16 Mexican Projects That Use Wood in Wondrous Ways

16 Mexican Projects That Use Wood in Wondrous Ways
Wood has been an indispensable material in the history of civilization. Different regions from around the world have used it for specific climatic conditions. Mexico, as we have mentioned on several occasions, is an extensive country where different climates, resources and ways of life fit. Therefore the application of wood in architecture has been developed in a number of ways, from its structural use to produce roofs for Mayan huts to projects that seek to revive vernacular architecture.

While the handling of this material is difficult due to its specific detail management, it presents a multitude of benefits from its aesthetic appeal, air circulation, and even smell. Take a look at 16 Mexican projects that use wood in wondrous ways. 

IK LAB / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel

Departamentos Artia / AS Arquitectura + CO-LAB Design Office

BRUMA Winery / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar

Escondido / Alberto Kalach

Una Vida Boutique Villas / Studio arquitectos

Sport City Oaxaca / Rootstudio + Arquitectos Artesanos

Hotel Sanará / Studio Arquitectos

Essay 4 Spatial Prosthesis / MANADA Architectural Boundaries

RLJ Chapel / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez

House on the Pacific Coast / Bernardi + Peschard arquitectura

Fundación Casa Wabi Headquarters / Alberto Kalach

Treehouse Suite / Deture Culsign, Architecture+Interiors

CV Terrace / Estudio Macías Peredo

Element Studios / Manada Architectural Boundaries

Wood House / S-AR stacion-ARquitectura

Mónica Arellano
Mónica Arellano
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "16 Mexican Projects That Use Wood in Wondrous Ways" [16 proyectos destacados que utilizan madera en México] 28 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

