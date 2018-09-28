Save this picture! Galería IK LAB / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de IK LAB

Wood has been an indispensable material in the history of civilization. Different regions from around the world have used it for specific climatic conditions. Mexico, as we have mentioned on several occasions, is an extensive country where different climates, resources and ways of life fit. Therefore the application of wood in architecture has been developed in a number of ways, from its structural use to produce roofs for Mayan huts to projects that seek to revive vernacular architecture.

While the handling of this material is difficult due to its specific detail management, it presents a multitude of benefits from its aesthetic appeal, air circulation, and even smell. Take a look at 16 Mexican projects that use wood in wondrous ways.

Save this picture! Departamentos Artia / AS Arquitectura + CO-LAB Design Office. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! BRUMA Winery / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual. Image © Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez

Save this picture! Vivienda en Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Casa Media Perra / Santos Bolívar. Image © Humberto Romero

Save this picture! Escondido / Alberto Kalach. Image Cortesía de TAX

Save this picture! Una Vida Boutique Villas / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo García Figueroa

Save this picture! Sport City Oaxaca / Rootstudio + Arquitectos Artesanos. Image © Angel Ivan Valdivia Salazar

Save this picture! Hotel Sanará / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo García Figueroa

Save this picture! Essay 4 Spatial Prosthesis / MANADA Architectural Boundaries. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! RLJ Chapel / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! House on the Pacific Coast / Bernardi + Peschard arquitectura. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Fundación Casa Wabi-Santa María la Ribera Headquarters / Alberto Kalach. Image © Yoshi Koitani

Save this picture! Treehouse Suite / Deture Culsign, Architecture+Interiors. Image © The Cubic Studio

Save this picture! CV Terrace / Estudio Macías Peredo. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Element Studios / Manada Architectural Boundaries. Image © Jaime Navarro