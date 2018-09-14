World
  ArchDaily
  News
  15 Projects in Mexico that Merge the Interior with the Exterior

15 Projects in Mexico that Merge the Interior with the Exterior

15 Projects in Mexico that Merge the Interior with the Exterior
15 Projects in Mexico that Merge the Interior with the Exterior, Casa CSF / López Duplan Arquitectos. Image © Héctor Armando Herrera
Casa CSF / López Duplan Arquitectos. Image © Héctor Armando Herrera

Casa CSF / López Duplan Arquitectos. Image © Héctor Armando Herrera Casa Estudio Hill / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales. Image © Rafael Gamo + 20

One of the most important factors to consider when designing is the climate of the site. This can create difficulties when it comes to extreme climates and it is necessary to use insulation materials that adapt to changing conditions. However, when discussing Mexico and its specific climate, this can be an opportunity for architects to create microclimates and spaces that blur the transition of interiors and exteriors.

Patios have become a traditional element of design. They create interesting psychological effects that fuse the conception of the interior and exterior, the common and private. It is a way to bring sunlight and rain into the house, to open up paths and coexistences that do not occur in interiors. Below, a selection of projects in Mexico that use the patio as the main design resource.

Amacueca House / CoA arquitectura + Departamento de Arquitectura

Casa Amacueca / CoA arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
Casa Amacueca / CoA arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales

Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales. Image © Rafael Gamo
Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales. Image © Rafael Gamo

L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos

L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Sole Houses / SANTOSCREATIVOS + VTALLER

Casa SOLE I – Casa SOLE II / SANTOSCREATIVOS + VTALLER. Image © Miguel Valverde
Casa SOLE I – Casa SOLE II / SANTOSCREATIVOS + VTALLER. Image © Miguel Valverde

albino ortega house / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

Casa Albino Ortega / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
Casa Albino Ortega / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos

Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Satisbón
Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Satisbón

Quinta Gaby / Taller Tlaiye

Quinta Gaby / Taller Tlaiye. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani
Quinta Gaby / Taller Tlaiye. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani

AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Edificio AS / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Rafael Gamo
Edificio AS / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Rafael Gamo

CSF House / López Duplan Arquitectos

Casa CSF / López Duplan Arquitectos. Image © Héctor Armando Herrera
Casa CSF / López Duplan Arquitectos. Image © Héctor Armando Herrera

Asintelix Offices / EZEQUIELFARCA

Oficinas Asintelix / EZEQUIELFARCA. Image © Jaime Navarro
Oficinas Asintelix / EZEQUIELFARCA. Image © Jaime Navarro

HL-1 House / [H] arquitectos

Casa HL-1 / [H] arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque
Casa HL-1 / [H] arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Hill House Studio / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Casa Estudio Hill / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque
Casa Estudio Hill / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque

Campestre House / TAAB

Casa Campestre / TAAB . Image © Lorena Darquea
Casa Campestre / TAAB . Image © Lorena Darquea

Next Hydroponic Plant / CC Arquitectos

Planta Hidropónica Next / CC Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo
Planta Hidropónica Next / CC Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

News Articles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "15 Projects in Mexico that Merge the Interior with the Exterior" [15 proyectos en México que fusionan el interior con el exterior] 14 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902092/15-projects-in-mexico-that-merge-the-interior-with-the-exterior/> ISSN 0719-8884

