15 Projects in Mexico that Merge the Interior with the Exterior

One of the most important factors to consider when designing is the climate of the site. This can create difficulties when it comes to extreme climates and it is necessary to use insulation materials that adapt to changing conditions. However, when discussing Mexico and its specific climate, this can be an opportunity for architects to create microclimates and spaces that blur the transition of interiors and exteriors.

Patios have become a traditional element of design. They create interesting psychological effects that fuse the conception of the interior and exterior, the common and private. It is a way to bring sunlight and rain into the house, to open up paths and coexistences that do not occur in interiors. Below, a selection of projects in Mexico that use the patio as the main design resource.

Save this picture! Casa Amacueca / CoA arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Save this picture! Casa SOLE I – Casa SOLE II / SANTOSCREATIVOS + VTALLER. Image © Miguel Valverde

Save this picture! Casa Albino Ortega / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Save this picture! Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Satisbón

Save this picture! Quinta Gaby / Taller Tlaiye. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani

Save this picture! Edificio AS / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Casa CSF / López Duplan Arquitectos. Image © Héctor Armando Herrera

Save this picture! Oficinas Asintelix / EZEQUIELFARCA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Casa Estudio Hill / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Casa Campestre / TAAB . Image © Lorena Darquea