World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Mexico
  5. Next Hydroponic Plant / CC Arquitectos

Next Hydroponic Plant / CC Arquitectos

Save this project
Next Hydroponic Plant / CC Arquitectos

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 18

  • Curated by Daniela Cruz
Office Buildings
Leon, Mexico
  • Project Architects: Manuel Cervantes, Lizett Matsumoto
  • Structure: Mauricio Pantoja, Fernando Calleja
  • Building Services: IESH, Samuel Nischli
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Located between two production warehouses of leafy green vegetables, the project consisted of resolving the location of offices in a space that made emphasis on the constant interaction of the areas that comprise the administration, to promote a friendly atmosphere, take distance from the corporate condition, and try to approach a community working for common purposes.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

As in the case of other projects, I faced a site area that has no limits in the ordinary concept of lot or property. The context consists of agricultural fields that generate deep horizons. This became the second aspect I wanted to address: how to contain work spaces, bring a human scale to the whole, and provide visual breaks. I took advantage of the proximity to one of the production plant warehouses to visually involve the production process.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The program is split into a set of volumes separated by short distances, a condition that generates space for green finishes which at the same time cause mobility and encounter, either in the gardens or in the main courtyard. The project is covered by a slab linking the volumes and giving shade, thus, the plant becomes permeable to the wind and protected from the sun, letting daylight through a hole that opens to the sky.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

We reserved one of the courtyards for the artist Jeronimo Hagerman to produce a piece there. He decided to take the yellow color of the protective bands for mosquitoes inside the plant to paint the walls of the courtyard. Usually, Hagerman uses vegetation to build his pieces, and in this case he used Cissus Antartica to create a maze of benches and green curtains, which refer to the hydroponics system used in Next.

Note: This project was originally published on December 13, 2016

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CC Arquitectos
Office

Products

Stone Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Mexico
Cite: "Next Hydroponic Plant / CC Arquitectos" [Planta Hidropónica Next / CC Arquitectos] 19 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/796357/next-hydroponic-plant-cc-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Rafael Gamo

Next 水生植物基地，在建筑体块间建立‘绿色’通道 / CC Arquitectos

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream