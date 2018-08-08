World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 10 ArchDaily Projects That You Can Book Through Airbnb

10 ArchDaily Projects That You Can Book Through Airbnb

10 ArchDaily Projects That You Can Book Through Airbnb
10 ArchDaily Projects That You Can Book Through Airbnb, La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill. Image © Gregori Civera
La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill. Image © Gregori Civera

ArchDaily and Airbnb were both founded in 2008, but for two very different reasons. Since then, ArchDaily has amassed a vast database of tens of thousands of buildings, located in cities and countries all around the world. Meanwhile, Airbnb has revolutionized the way in which we explore these countries, and use these buildings, even if just for one night. 

While architecture lovers have occasionally been offered very limited experiences through Airbnb, such as a one-night stay on the Great Wall of China, or an architectural tour of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Stadium courtesy of Kengo Kuma, it transpires that Airbnb’s listings contain some notable architectural gems available for regular booking.

Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image © Dirk Verwoerd Ex of In House / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol Sky Pods / Natura Vive. Image © Airbnb VillaLóla / ARKÍS architects. Image © ARKÍS architects + 52

Located in diverse settings from Iceland to Peru, and designed by famous architects past and present, we have unpacked ten projects previously featured by ArchDaily, now available for booking through Airbnb. If you haven’t signed up for Airbnb you can get a $37 travel credit by using ArchDaily’s referral code.

La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill

La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill. Image © Andres Gallardo
La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill. Image © Andres Gallardo

Located in Spain’s Calpe region, and constructed in 1968, La Muralla Roja (The Red Wall) plays on the popular architecture of the Arab Mediterranean Area, influenced by the Mediterranean tradition of the casbah.

You can learn more about La Muralla Roja from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill. Image © Ricardo Bofill La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill. Image © Gregori Civera La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill. Image © Andres Gallardo La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill. Image © Gregori Civera + 52

Villa Vista / Shigeru Ban Architects

Villa Vista / Shigeru Ban Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Hirai
Villa Vista / Shigeru Ban Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Hirai

Located in Weligama, Sri Lanka, and constructed in 2010, the Villa Vista was designed by Ban following his post-tsunami reconstruction work in the country. Located on a hilltop site facing the ocean, the floor, walls and ceiling of this building frame three different views.

You can learn more about the Villa Vista from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

Villa Vista / Shigeru Ban Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Hirai Villa Vista / Shigeru Ban Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Hirai Villa Vista / Shigeru Ban Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Hirai Villa Vista / Shigeru Ban Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Hirai + 52

Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom

Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image © Dirk Verwoerd
Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image © Dirk Verwoerd

A popular Dutch tourist attraction and bizarre architectural experiment, the 1984 Kubuswoningen (Cubehouses) is located in Oude Haven, the most historic section of Rotterdam’s port.

You can learn more about the Kubuswoningen from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image © Dirk Verwoerd Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image © Dirk Verwoerd Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image © Dirk Verwoerd Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image © Dirk Verwoerd + 52

Eppstein House / Frank Lloyd Wright

Eppstein House / Frank Lloyd Wright. Image © The Eppstein House
Eppstein House / Frank Lloyd Wright. Image © The Eppstein House

The Eppstein House, one of Wright’s Usonian designs built in 1953, has been restored to its original beauty by its owners. Located in Galesburg, Michigan, the house was originally designed as part of a planned Usonian community intended to contain 21 homes, though just four ended up being built.

You can learn more about the Eppstein House from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing

Eppstein House / Frank Lloyd Wright. Image © The Eppstein House Eppstein House / Frank Lloyd Wright. Image © Airbnb Eppstein House / Frank Lloyd Wright. Image © Airbnb Eppstein House / Frank Lloyd Wright. Image © Airbnb + 52

Off-grid itHouse / Taalman Koch

Off-grid itHouse / Taalman Koch. Image © Art Gray
Off-grid itHouse / Taalman Koch. Image © Art Gray

Constructed in 2007 in Pioneertown, California, and conceived as a small house with glass walls and open floor plan, the itHouse “maximizes the relationship of the occupant to the surrounding landscape while minimizing the building's impact on delicate site conditions.”

You can learn more about the Off-grid itHouse from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

Off-grid itHouse / Taalman Koch. Image © Art Gray Off-grid itHouse / Taalman Koch. Image © Art Gray Off-grid itHouse / Taalman Koch. Image © Art Gray Off-grid itHouse / Taalman Koch. Image © Art Gray + 52

Ex of In House / Steven Holl Architects

Ex of In House / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol
Ex of In House / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol

Completed in 2016, and located in Rhinebeck, New York, the The Ex of In House “explores a language of space, aimed at inner spatial energy strongly bound to the ecology of the place - questioning current clichés of architectural language and commercial practice.”

You can learn more about the Ex of In House from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

Ex of In House / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol Ex of In House / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol Ex of In House / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol Ex of In House / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol + 52

Säynätsalo Town Hall / Alvar Aalto

Säynätsalo Town Hall / Alvar Aalto. Image © Fernanda Castro
Säynätsalo Town Hall / Alvar Aalto. Image © Fernanda Castro

Designed in 1949, and occupying the center of a small farming town in Finland, the Säynätsalo Town Hall is a study of opposition, with “elements of classicism and the monumental blended with modernity and intimacy to form a cohesive new center-point for the community.”

You can learn more about the Säynätsalo Town Hall from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

Säynätsalo Town Hall / Alvar Aalto. Image © Flickr user Jonathan Rieke Säynätsalo Town Hall / Alvar Aalto. Image © Wikimedia user Zache Säynätsalo Town Hall / Alvar Aalto. Image © Flickr user Leon Säynätsalo Town Hall / Alvar Aalto. Image © Flickr user Leon + 52

TDA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

TDA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales
TDA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Located in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, and constructed in 2006, the TDA House is defined by its pronounced cantilever, covering a pleasant, central, “constructed exterior space” which is both protected by the balance and rigor of the constructed object, and supplied with light, water, and air, tropical vegetation and colors that contrast with the neutrality of the concrete.”

You can learn more about the TDA House from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

TDA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales TDA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales TDA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales TDA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales + 52

VillaLóla / ARKÍS architects

VillaLóla / ARKÍS architects. Image © ARKÍS architects
VillaLóla / ARKÍS architects. Image © ARKÍS architects

Located in the rural surroundings of Akureyri, Iceland, and completed in 2010, the VillaLóla draws on many inspirations, from Swiss mountains cabins, a sea ranch in Sonoma County in California, and Japanese solutions in spatial efficiency. 

You can learn more about the VillaLóla from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

VillaLóla / ARKÍS architects. Image © ARKÍS architects VillaLóla / ARKÍS architects. Image © ARKÍS architects VillaLóla / ARKÍS architects. Image © ARKÍS architects VillaLóla / ARKÍS architects. Image © ARKÍS architects + 52

Sky Pods / Natura Vive

Sky Pods / Natura Vive. Image © Airbnb
Sky Pods / Natura Vive. Image © Airbnb

Reserved for thrill-seeking architects with full confidence in the construction process, these Sky Pods sit 400 feet up a mountainside in the Peruvian Andes. After staying the night, and indulging in some fine dining on top their 192-square-feet room, visitors return Peru's famed Sacred Valley via a series of (terrifying) zip lines. 

You can learn more about the Sky Pods from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing

Sky Pods / Natura Vive. Image © Airbnb Sky Pods / Natura Vive. Image © Airbnb Sky Pods / Natura Vive. Image © Airbnb Sky Pods / Natura Vive. Image © Airbnb + 52

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "10 ArchDaily Projects That You Can Book Through Airbnb" 08 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899801/10-archdaily-projects-that-you-can-book-through-airbnb/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »