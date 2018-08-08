10 ArchDaily Projects That You Can Book Through Airbnb

Save this picture! La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill. Image © Gregori Civera

ArchDaily and Airbnb were both founded in 2008, but for two very different reasons. Since then, ArchDaily has amassed a vast database of tens of thousands of buildings, located in cities and countries all around the world. Meanwhile, Airbnb has revolutionized the way in which we explore these countries, and use these buildings, even if just for one night.

While architecture lovers have occasionally been offered very limited experiences through Airbnb, such as a one-night stay on the Great Wall of China, or an architectural tour of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Stadium courtesy of Kengo Kuma, it transpires that Airbnb’s listings contain some notable architectural gems available for regular booking.

+ 52

Located in diverse settings from Iceland to Peru, and designed by famous architects past and present, we have unpacked ten projects previously featured by ArchDaily, now available for booking through Airbnb. If you haven’t signed up for Airbnb you can get a $37 travel credit by using ArchDaily’s referral code.

Save this picture! La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill. Image © Andres Gallardo

Located in Spain’s Calpe region, and constructed in 1968, La Muralla Roja (The Red Wall) plays on the popular architecture of the Arab Mediterranean Area, influenced by the Mediterranean tradition of the casbah.

You can learn more about La Muralla Roja from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

+ 52

Save this picture! Villa Vista / Shigeru Ban Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Hirai

Located in Weligama, Sri Lanka, and constructed in 2010, the Villa Vista was designed by Ban following his post-tsunami reconstruction work in the country. Located on a hilltop site facing the ocean, the floor, walls and ceiling of this building frame three different views.

You can learn more about the Villa Vista from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

+ 52

Save this picture! Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image © Dirk Verwoerd

A popular Dutch tourist attraction and bizarre architectural experiment, the 1984 Kubuswoningen (Cubehouses) is located in Oude Haven, the most historic section of Rotterdam’s port.

You can learn more about the Kubuswoningen from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

+ 52

Save this picture! Eppstein House / Frank Lloyd Wright. Image © The Eppstein House

The Eppstein House, one of Wright’s Usonian designs built in 1953, has been restored to its original beauty by its owners. Located in Galesburg, Michigan, the house was originally designed as part of a planned Usonian community intended to contain 21 homes, though just four ended up being built.

You can learn more about the Eppstein House from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

+ 52

Save this picture! Off-grid itHouse / Taalman Koch. Image © Art Gray

Constructed in 2007 in Pioneertown, California, and conceived as a small house with glass walls and open floor plan, the itHouse “maximizes the relationship of the occupant to the surrounding landscape while minimizing the building's impact on delicate site conditions.”

You can learn more about the Off-grid itHouse from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

+ 52

Save this picture! Ex of In House / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol

Completed in 2016, and located in Rhinebeck, New York, the The Ex of In House “explores a language of space, aimed at inner spatial energy strongly bound to the ecology of the place - questioning current clichés of architectural language and commercial practice.”

You can learn more about the Ex of In House from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

+ 52

Save this picture! Säynätsalo Town Hall / Alvar Aalto. Image © Fernanda Castro

Designed in 1949, and occupying the center of a small farming town in Finland, the Säynätsalo Town Hall is a study of opposition, with “elements of classicism and the monumental blended with modernity and intimacy to form a cohesive new center-point for the community.”

You can learn more about the Säynätsalo Town Hall from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

+ 52

Located in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, and constructed in 2006, the TDA House is defined by its pronounced cantilever, covering a pleasant, central, “constructed exterior space” which is both protected by the balance and rigor of the constructed object, and supplied with light, water, and air, tropical vegetation and colors that contrast with the neutrality of the concrete.”

You can learn more about the TDA House from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

+ 52

Save this picture! VillaLóla / ARKÍS architects. Image © ARKÍS architects

Located in the rural surroundings of Akureyri, Iceland, and completed in 2010, the VillaLóla draws on many inspirations, from Swiss mountains cabins, a sea ranch in Sonoma County in California, and Japanese solutions in spatial efficiency.

You can learn more about the VillaLóla from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

+ 52

Save this picture! Sky Pods / Natura Vive. Image © Airbnb

Reserved for thrill-seeking architects with full confidence in the construction process, these Sky Pods sit 400 feet up a mountainside in the Peruvian Andes. After staying the night, and indulging in some fine dining on top their 192-square-feet room, visitors return Peru's famed Sacred Valley via a series of (terrifying) zip lines.

You can learn more about the Sky Pods from our feature article, and from the Airbnb listing.

+ 52