Tutorials for Post Production Editing of Architecture Drawings in Photoshop

If you are trying to approach the representation of architecture through postproduction in Photoshop, the YouTube channel Show It Better can be very useful. The following tutorials allow you to maximize the effectiveness of photoshop by providing both technical and visual tips.
Here we have selected examples that address axonometric representation, plans, sections, elevations, diagrams, and others.
We hope you enjoy the following tutorials. What other kinds of drawing tips would you like to see?
Axonometric Drawings
Plans
Sections
Elevations
Diagrams
"Post-Digital" Drawings
See more examples of representation on the Show it Better Instagram account.