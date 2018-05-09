RIBA Announces Winners of 2018 Awards for International Excellence

Save this picture! A selection of the 2018 winners. Image © RIBA

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the winners for its 2018 Awards for International Excellence, and the 2018 International Emerging Architect. The 20 schemes were chosen from the entries for the RIBA International Prize, the winner of which will be announced in November 2018.

The 20 winners of the Awards for International Excellence hail from 16 countries, ranging from large urban infrastructure schemes, cultural destinations and educational buildings to civic spaces, private homes, and places of worship. The schemes also form a longlist for the RIBA International Prize 2018, which will be narrowed to four buildings in September 2018, and ultimately a winner in November.

The winning scheme will “exemplify design excellence, architectural ambition and deliver meaningful social impact.” The inaugural RIBA International Prize was awarded to Grafton Architects in 2016, who are currently curating the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Meanwhile, the RIBA International Emerging Architect 2018 has been awarded to Gustavo Utrabo and Pedro Duschenes, founders of Brazilian firm Aleph Zero. Their “Children Village” scheme in Formoso do Araguaia, which they designed in collaboration with Rosenbaum, features on the longlist for the 2018 International Prize, providing accommodation for 540 disadvantaged senior school children. Constructed from prefabricated and reforested wood, the scheme demonstrated the value of community, and the importance of using natural resources in an informed, sustainable way.

It’s always a pleasure to be able to recognize and reward emerging talent. We were impressed by the way the architects embraced the question of how architecture can stimulate its users, as well as the surrounding community, in a region rich in natural resources but poor in opportunities, education, and economic resources.

-Julia Barfield, Chair, RIBA Awards Group

The 20 winning schemes announced by the RIBA can be found below, complete with a jury description of their ambition and value, and a link to our previous coverage.

Winners

The Ancient Church of Vilanova de le Barca / AleaOlea Architecture & Landscape

Save this picture! The Ancient Church of Vilanova. Image © ADRI GOULA

Audain Art Museum / Patkau Architects

Save this picture! Audain Art Museum. Image © James Dow

BBVA Bancomer Tower / LegoRogers (Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and Legorreta + Legorreta)

Save this picture! BBVA Bancomer Tower. Image © Dolores Robles

Buendner Kunstmuseum Chur / Barozzi Veiga

Captain Kelly’s Cottage / John Wardle Architects

Central European University Phase 1 / O’Donnell + Tuomey

Save this picture! Central European University. Image © Tamás Bujnovszky

Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero

Lanka Learning Center / Feat Collective

M4 Metro Line Budapest / FŐMTERV-PALATIUM-UVATERV Consortium with Palatium Studio, Budapesti Építőművészet Műhely, Gelesz és Lenzsér, Puhl és Dajka, sporaarchitects, VPI Studio

Save this picture! M4 Metro Line Budapest. Image © Tamás Bujnovszky

Mount Herzl Memorial Hall / Kimmel Eshkolot Architects in collaboration with Kalush Chechick architects

Save this picture! Mount Herzl Memorial. Image © Amit Geron

Musee d’arts de Nantes / Stanton Williams

Save this picture! Musee d'arts de Nantes. Image © Nick Hufton

Museum Voorlinden / Kraaijvanger Architects

Sancaklar Mosque / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center / Renzo Piano Building Workshop & Betaplan

Save this picture! Stavros Niarchos Fou. Image © Michel Denancé

Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya / Palinda Kannangara Architects

Save this picture! Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya. Image © Sebastian Posingis

Tatsumi Apartment House / Hiroyuki Ito Architects

Save this picture! Tatsumi Apartment House. Image © Makoto Yhoshida

Toho Gakuen School of Music / Nikken Sekkei

Save this picture! Toko Gakuen School. Image © Harunori Noda

University of Amsterdam / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! University of Amsterdam. Image © Tim Soar

Vertical Forest / Boeri Studio (Stefano Boeri, Gianandrea Barreca, Giovanni La Varra)

Xiao Jing Wan University / Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Xiao Jing Wan University. Image © Nigel Young

News via: RIBA