World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. RIBA Announces Winners of 2018 Awards for International Excellence

RIBA Announces Winners of 2018 Awards for International Excellence

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
RIBA Announces Winners of 2018 Awards for International Excellence
Save this picture!
RIBA Announces Winners of 2018 Awards for International Excellence, A selection of the 2018 winners. Image © RIBA
A selection of the 2018 winners. Image © RIBA

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the winners for its 2018 Awards for International Excellence, and the 2018 International Emerging Architect. The 20 schemes were chosen from the entries for the RIBA International Prize, the winner of which will be announced in November 2018.

The 20 winners of the Awards for International Excellence hail from 16 countries, ranging from large urban infrastructure schemes, cultural destinations and educational buildings to civic spaces, private homes, and places of worship. The schemes also form a longlist for the RIBA International Prize 2018, which will be narrowed to four buildings in September 2018, and ultimately a winner in November.

Toko Gakuen School. Image © Harunori Noda BBVA Bancomer Tower. Image © Dolores Robles Children Village. Image © Leonardo Finotti Musee d'arts de Nantes. Image © Nick Hufton + 23

The winning scheme will “exemplify design excellence, architectural ambition and deliver meaningful social impact.” The inaugural RIBA International Prize was awarded to Grafton Architects in 2016, who are currently curating the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Meanwhile, the RIBA International Emerging Architect 2018 has been awarded to Gustavo Utrabo and Pedro Duschenes, founders of Brazilian firm Aleph Zero. Their “Children Village” scheme in Formoso do Araguaia, which they designed in collaboration with Rosenbaum, features on the longlist for the 2018 International Prize, providing accommodation for 540 disadvantaged senior school children. Constructed from prefabricated and reforested wood, the scheme demonstrated the value of community, and the importance of using natural resources in an informed, sustainable way.

Save this picture!
Children Village. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Children Village. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Children Village. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Children Village. Image © Leonardo Finotti

It’s always a pleasure to be able to recognize and reward emerging talent. We were impressed by the way the architects embraced the question of how architecture can stimulate its users, as well as the surrounding community, in a region rich in natural resources but poor in opportunities, education, and economic resources.
-Julia Barfield, Chair, RIBA Awards Group

The 20 winning schemes announced by the RIBA can be found below, complete with a jury description of their ambition and value, and a link to our previous coverage.

Winners

The Ancient Church of Vilanova de le Barca / AleaOlea Architecture & Landscape

Save this picture!
The Ancient Church of Vilanova. Image © ADRI GOULA
The Ancient Church of Vilanova. Image © ADRI GOULA

Audain Art Museum / Patkau Architects

Save this picture!
Audain Art Museum. Image © James Dow
Audain Art Museum. Image © James Dow

BBVA Bancomer Tower / LegoRogers (Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and Legorreta + Legorreta)

Save this picture!
BBVA Bancomer Tower. Image © Dolores Robles
BBVA Bancomer Tower. Image © Dolores Robles

Buendner Kunstmuseum Chur / Barozzi Veiga

Save this picture!
Buendner Kunstmuseum. Image © Simon Menges
Buendner Kunstmuseum. Image © Simon Menges

Captain Kelly’s Cottage / John Wardle Architects

Save this picture!
Captain Kelly's Cottage. Image © Trevor Mein
Captain Kelly's Cottage. Image © Trevor Mein

Central European University Phase 1 / O’Donnell + Tuomey

Save this picture!
Central European University. Image © Tamás Bujnovszky
Central European University. Image © Tamás Bujnovszky

Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero

Save this picture!
Children Village. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Children Village. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Lanka Learning Center / Feat Collective

Save this picture!
Lanka Learning Centre. Image © feat.collective
Lanka Learning Centre. Image © feat.collective

M4 Metro Line Budapest / FŐMTERV-PALATIUM-UVATERV Consortium with Palatium Studio, Budapesti Építőművészet Műhely, Gelesz és Lenzsér, Puhl és Dajka, sporaarchitects, VPI Studio

Save this picture!
M4 Metro Line Budapest. Image © Tamás Bujnovszky
M4 Metro Line Budapest. Image © Tamás Bujnovszky

Mount Herzl Memorial Hall / Kimmel Eshkolot Architects in collaboration with Kalush Chechick architects

Save this picture!
Mount Herzl Memorial. Image © Amit Geron
Mount Herzl Memorial. Image © Amit Geron

Musee d’arts de Nantes / Stanton Williams 

Save this picture!
Musee d'arts de Nantes. Image © Nick Hufton
Musee d'arts de Nantes. Image © Nick Hufton

Museum Voorlinden / Kraaijvanger Architects

Save this picture!
Museum Voorlinden. Image © Christian Richters
Museum Voorlinden. Image © Christian Richters

Sancaklar Mosque / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture

Save this picture!
Sancaklar Mosque. Image © Cemal Emden
Sancaklar Mosque. Image © Cemal Emden

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center / Renzo Piano Building Workshop & Betaplan

Save this picture!
Stavros Niarchos Fou. Image © Michel Denancé
Stavros Niarchos Fou. Image © Michel Denancé

Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya / Palinda Kannangara Architects 

Save this picture!
Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya. Image © Sebastian Posingis
Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya. Image © Sebastian Posingis

Tatsumi Apartment House / Hiroyuki Ito Architects

Save this picture!
Tatsumi Apartment House. Image © Makoto Yhoshida
Tatsumi Apartment House. Image © Makoto Yhoshida

Toho Gakuen School of Music / Nikken Sekkei

Save this picture!
Toko Gakuen School. Image © Harunori Noda
Toko Gakuen School. Image © Harunori Noda

University of Amsterdam / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture!
University of Amsterdam. Image © Tim Soar
University of Amsterdam. Image © Tim Soar

Vertical Forest / Boeri Studio (Stefano Boeri, Gianandrea Barreca, Giovanni La Varra)

Save this picture!
Vertical Forest. Image © Paolo Rosselli
Vertical Forest. Image © Paolo Rosselli

Xiao Jing Wan University / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Xiao Jing Wan University. Image © Nigel Young
Xiao Jing Wan University. Image © Nigel Young

News via: RIBA

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "RIBA Announces Winners of 2018 Awards for International Excellence" 09 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894156/riba-announces-winners-of-2018-awards-for-international-excellence/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »