We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sri Lanka
  5. Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya / Palinda Kannangara Architects

Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya / Palinda Kannangara Architects

Save this project
Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya / Palinda Kannangara Architects

© Palinda Kannangara Architects© Palinda Kannangara Architects© Palinda Kannangara Architects© Palinda Kannangara Architects+ 15

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, Sri Lanka
  • Architects: Palinda Kannangara Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Palinda Kannangara Architects
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Mercantile Fortunes, Presstona Tiles
  • Structural Engineer:Ranjith Wijegunesekara
  • Quantity Surveyor:Sunanda Gnanasiri
  • Landscape Architect:Varna Shashidhar
  • City:Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte
  • Country:Sri Lanka
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Palinda Kannangara Architects
© Palinda Kannangara Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This is an office and residence of an architect, located by a marsh, in Rajagiriya Sri Lanka. Although located along urban fringe near a series of high-rise buildings, and close to the main road, the building is designed like a fortification. It is sealed from the Colombo heat (with specially designed double screens to limit western and southern exposure), traffic and noises of the road but once within reveals unexpected views of the adjoining marsh and is totally permeable to the natural setting. The building plays with volumes to create many areas for living, work and leisure, and also with materials and tectonic devices to create a cooler microclimate within the building, encouraging daylight, and views to the marsh, harvesting and regulating rain water, and creating gardens for biodiversity. The design also takes into account its location by the water, creating garden spaces that act as detention area during monsoons, thus preventing the living/ workspaces from flooding. 

Save this picture!
© Palinda Kannangara Architects
© Palinda Kannangara Architects

Located on a small foot print of 2720sqft the building comprises of three levels – the ground area has a 4vehicle parking, kitchen, model making room and a guest suit each room opening into a courtyard. The  1st floor comprises the lobby, work space and the 2nd level has meeting area,lounge and library also a  northern wing comprising of a bedroom with balcony, and an open to sky bathroom. The upper most level (3rd floor) has a living and entertainment pavilion that overlooks biological ponds that cleanse and regulate storm water, paddy fields and edible gardens.

Save this picture!
© Palinda Kannangara Architects
© Palinda Kannangara Architects
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Palinda Kannangara Architects
© Palinda Kannangara Architects

This green project uses built and landscape strategies to create cooler microclimate with the building.Recentstudies conducted by a student project of University of Moratuwaon the building have indicated that the indoor temperature within the building is several degrees cooler than outdoors.

Save this picture!
© Palinda Kannangara Architects
© Palinda Kannangara Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Palinda Kannangara Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSri Lanka
Cite: "Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya / Palinda Kannangara Architects" 23 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/793607/studio-dwelling-at-rajagiriya-palinda-kannangara-architects> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Palinda Kannangara Architects

建筑师住宅 / Palinda Kannangara Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream