Meditate In This Mobile Nature-Inspired Pinecone Gazebo

Designed by Czech designers Atelier SAD and distributed by mmcité1, this mobile, nature-inspired gazebo is a playground must-have for children and adults alike. 109 waterproof, plywood scales are treated with resistant glaze and connected by galvanized joints to create a self-supporting, sustainable structure.

+ 45

“During the design process, we were aiming to smash boundaries and move forward. The Pinecone project was a big challenge for us because it was more than just a one-dimensional product. Above all, it is a versatile structure which works in parks and schools alike. It is on the cutting edge of architecture and design, and can even serve as a meditation space,” said designer and owner of mmcité, David Karásek.

The spacing and fabrication of Pinecone’s scales make it a well-ventilated microclimate with ideal acoustics for everything from an outdoor classroom to a meditation space; even create a summer campfire under the open roof. In just a day, this architectural pinecone can be fabricated almost anywhere.

News via: mmcité1.