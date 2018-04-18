World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. Woods Bagot
  6. 2020
  7. Woods Bagot Rethinks Higher Education for the University of Melbourne

Woods Bagot Rethinks Higher Education for the University of Melbourne

Woods Bagot Rethinks Higher Education for the University of Melbourne
Courtesy of Woods Bagot
Courtesy of Woods Bagot

In partnership with Lendlease and the University of MelboureWoods Bagot designed an architectural reflection of the university itself. Named the Carlton Connect Initiative, this masterplan will be a mixed-use precinct where not only university students and staff, but also international business professionals, researchers, and start-ups can come participate in idea exchange. In order to attract the best and brightest for the university, Woods Bagot is pursuing the highest standard of cutting-edge, sustainable design

Courtesy of Woods Bagot
Courtesy of Woods Bagot

Courtesy of Woods Bagot

Adjacent to the University’s main Parkville campus, five new buildings surround a communal courtyard, or “oculus.” The project is shaped by human behavior, so in addition to housing for over 500 students, the buildings will hold retail, hospitality spaces, a childcare center, and even a science gallery. A "Fab Lab" and "Superfloor" act as collaboration habitats - where human thought processing can begin to manifest into real life breakthroughs.

Courtesy of Woods Bagot
Courtesy of Woods Bagot
Courtesy of Woods Bagot

"Innovation comes from people, the way they interact, the way they collaborate on a common purpose. Therefore, it's essential that every part of this scheme lives and breathes human-centered design," Woods Bagot principal and project design lead, Hazel Porter said.

Courtesy of Woods Bagot

  • Architects

    Woods Bagot

  • Location

    Grattan St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia

  • Project Design Lead

    Hazel Porter

  • Design Team

    Lara Viguet

  • Area

    74000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2020

News via: Woods Bagot.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Woods Bagot Rethinks Higher Education for the University of Melbourne" 18 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892364/woods-bagot-rethinks-higher-education-for-the-university-of-melbourne/> ISSN 0719-8884

