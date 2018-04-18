Woods Bagot Rethinks Higher Education for the University of Melbourne

In partnership with Lendlease and the University of Melboure, Woods Bagot designed an architectural reflection of the university itself. Named the Carlton Connect Initiative, this masterplan will be a mixed-use precinct where not only university students and staff, but also international business professionals, researchers, and start-ups can come participate in idea exchange. In order to attract the best and brightest for the university, Woods Bagot is pursuing the highest standard of cutting-edge, sustainable design.

Adjacent to the University’s main Parkville campus, five new buildings surround a communal courtyard, or “oculus.” The project is shaped by human behavior, so in addition to housing for over 500 students, the buildings will hold retail, hospitality spaces, a childcare center, and even a science gallery. A "Fab Lab" and "Superfloor" act as collaboration habitats - where human thought processing can begin to manifest into real life breakthroughs.

"Innovation comes from people, the way they interact, the way they collaborate on a common purpose. Therefore, it's essential that every part of this scheme lives and breathes human-centered design," Woods Bagot principal and project design lead, Hazel Porter said.

Architects Woods Bagot

Location Grattan St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia

Project Design Lead Hazel Porter

Design Team Lara Viguet

Area 74000.0 m2

Project Year 2020

News via: Woods Bagot.