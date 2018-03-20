World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. MVRDV Releases Alternative Proposal for Taoyuan Museum of Art

MVRDV Releases Alternative Proposal for Taoyuan Museum of Art

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MVRDV Releases Alternative Proposal for Taoyuan Museum of Art
Save this picture!
MVRDV Releases Alternative Proposal for Taoyuan Museum of Art, Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP
Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP

MVRDV has released details of their alternative design for the Taoyuan Museum of Art, an entry for an international competition ultimately won by Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop. The MVRDV scheme, developed in collaboration with JJP Architects and Planners, seeks to become a nature-centered cultural destination, transforming the area into a “cherry room for the city.”

Throughout the design process, MVRDV drew inspiration from the natural world, recognizing the potential for public spaces in the rapidly-expanding Taoyuan City to blur the boundaries between the built and natural environment.

Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP + 8

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP
Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP
Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP

As part of the proposal, an existing river to the south of the site is enhanced with a “green edge” featuring paths and reed planting. The existing park forming the site is turned into a “true jungle” with the museum's facades hosting flowers and plants, while water features offer cooling during hot summer months.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP
Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP

In order to avoid hampering connections between the museum and the adjacent Blue Pond Park, a series of human-scale buildings are proposed, circular in form to avoid hard edges. Described by MVRDV as “petal-like volumes,” the forms create connections and shadows through a series of overhangs and shading. A pinkish aluminum façade enhances a sense of vibrancy and color, while roof terraces with cherry trees add to the green qualities of the buildings and park.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP
Courtesy of MVRDV + JJP

The MVRDV and JJP submission received third place in the international competition for the museum’s design. The winning proposal by Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop can be viewed here.

News via: MVRDV

  • Architects

    MVRDV

  • Location

    Blue Pond Park, Section 2, Gaotie South Road, Zhongli District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan 320, Taiwan

  • Architect

    MVRDV, Winy Maas Jacob van Rijs and Nathalie de Vries

  • Design Team

    Winy Maas, Wenchian Shi, Hui Hsin Liao with Cosimo Scotucci, Daehee Suk, Boris Maas, Alessio Palmieri, Vedran Skansi, Javier Lopez Manchero, Seul Lee and Maria Stamati.

  • Visualization

    Antonio Luca Coco, Luca Piattelli, Francesco Vitale, Kirill Emieianov, Pavlos Venturis and Giovanni Coni

  • Co-Architect

    JJP Architects and Planners

  • Landscape

    TOPOTEK1

  • Engineering

    Steensen Varmin

  • Consultants

    Envision Engineering Consultants, Environmental Arts Design, The Urbanists Collaborative, Yuan-Tai Engineering Consulting Co. Ltd, Majestic Engineering Consultants, INC., Taiwan Tech and Pei-ni Beatrice Hsieh

  • Area

    29000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

Riken Yamamoto's "Hill" Wins Competition for Taiwan Art Museum

Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop has released images of the proposed Taoyuan Museum of Art in Taiwan, having won an international competition for the scheme's design in 2018. Acting as a symbolic gateway to the heart of the city, the architect's vision was for a hub where every visit leads to new discoveries and experiences.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Taiwan
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "MVRDV Releases Alternative Proposal for Taoyuan Museum of Art" 20 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891054/mvrdv-releases-alternative-proposal-for-taoyuan-museum-of-art/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »