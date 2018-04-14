World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. In China, an Experimental Pavilion of Ceramic Bricks Fuses Craftsmanship and Digital Fabrication

In China, an Experimental Pavilion of Ceramic Bricks Fuses Craftsmanship and Digital Fabrication

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
In China, an Experimental Pavilion of Ceramic Bricks Fuses Craftsmanship and Digital Fabrication
Save this picture!
In China, an Experimental Pavilion of Ceramic Bricks Fuses Craftsmanship and Digital Fabrication, © Christian J. Lange
© Christian J. Lange

Uniting the material intelligence of vernacular crafts with the precision and flexibility provided by the new digital design and manufacturing technologies, the Robotic Fabrication LAB of The Faculty of Architecture of HKU has developed the CeramicINformation Pavilion, with the objective of finding suitable levels of automation to be used for emerging and transitioning economies. 

Part of an evolving series, each of its 1,000 components is unique and relates specifically to its neighboring units. The elements are constructed through 3D printing and are made of terracotta brick, a material commonly used in modern Chinese construction.

© Christian J. Lange © Christian J. Lange © Christian J. Lange © Christian J. Lange + 36

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

In terms of digital design, approximately 1.5 million lines of code were generated, with each brick containing an average of 1,400 individual target-points. Despite this apparent complexity, the accuracy and clarity of the technology allowed its construction to be carried out in 20 days by unskilled labor, even without traditional architectural plans or details.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Christian J. Lange
© Christian J. Lange
Save this picture!
© Christian J. Lange
© Christian J. Lange

According to the design team, "the project not only highlights the new possibilities for architectural expression, but also the capacity these systems have to change the way in which we fashion the built environment."

Save this picture!
© Christian J. Lange
© Christian J. Lange
Save this picture!
© Christian J. Lange
© Christian J. Lange

The project has been exhibited at the Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism and Architecture (UABB) in Shenzhen, China.

Institution: Robotic Fabrication LAB, Faculty of Architecture, The University of Hong Kong
Completion Year: 2017
Built Area: 3 sqm
Location: No. 82 East Zhongshan Street, Wanli Industrial Zone, Nantou Old Town, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China
Project Leaders: Christian J. Lange, Donn Holohan
Research Assistants: Mono Tung, Kristy Chow, Pamela Maguigad
Funding: UABB Shenzhen
Photography: Christian J. Lange

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "In China, an Experimental Pavilion of Ceramic Bricks Fuses Craftsmanship and Digital Fabrication" [Fusionando la artesanía y la fabricación digital: un pabellón experimental de ladrillos cerámicos en China] 14 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890192/in-china-an-experimental-pavilion-of-ceramic-bricks-fuses-craftsmanship-and-digital-fabrication/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »