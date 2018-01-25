What Is the Best Camera (and Camera Equipment) for Architectural Photography?

A great photograph is often as important as a great building—sometimes even more. From the pages of glossy magazines to the galleries of digital publications and online portfolios, high-quality photography is crucial for contemporary architects. Yet the array of camera options, equipment, accessories, and technical jargon (aperture, ISO, shutter-speed, etc.) can be dizzying, if not intimidating. So what happens when the camera in your iPhone is no longer enough?

To ensure emerging practitioners and professionals alike take the perfect shot, Eric Reinholdt summarizes at length the photography equipment used in his own practice in this two-part video from 2016. The first instalment on the architect, writer, and photographer's channel 30X40 Workshop makes it clear that his preference is a digital SLR camera. The 20+ megapixel image quality as well as range of larger aperture lenses with added versatility are crucial features for large format printing and digital publishing. Canon and Nikon are among the suggested brands as they are established with a large offering of products. And, are expected to provide additional upgrade paths as new equipment is released.

Aside from the camera body, what accessories are needed to guarantee your most recent projects stand out? The second instalment delves into a plethora of gear options while providing ample information on specific products. From lenses for detailed, video, and wide-angled shots to an adjustable pistol grip tripod suitable for capturing any angle imaginable, Reinhold concisely illuminates all your equipment needs while reinforcing that wide angle lenses are preferred for the spatial constraints of architectural photography. When comparing lenses, a sharper quality image is a achieved with a prime lens though it is not as versatile as a zoom lens which, according to Reinholdt, are more adaptable and affordable but produce lower quality shots. In the end, it's your budget that drives the final choice of camera body and equipment.

While the videos are targeted at architectural professionals, aspiring photographers and students will find his recommendations just as beneficial. Make sure the next photographs of your work are as dynamic as your designs by watching the videos above for a full discussion on camera and equipment selections.

