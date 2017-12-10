World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 10 Innovative Ways to Use Concrete: The Best Photos of the Week

10 Innovative Ways to Use Concrete: The Best Photos of the Week

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
10 Innovative Ways to Use Concrete: The Best Photos of the Week
Save this picture!
© Song Yousub
© Song Yousub

Of all construction materials, concrete is perhaps the one that allows the greatest diversity of finishes and textures. The mixture of its ingredients, the shape and texture of the formwork, and the pigmentation of the materials all offer the opportunity to achieve an interesting design. This week we've prepared a selection of 10 inspiring images of innovative concrete, taken by renowned photographers such as Gonzalo Viramonte, Song Yousub, and Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal.

© David Schreyer Cortesía de Moon Hoon © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal © Giorgio Marafioti + 12

David Schreyer

High School Crinkled Wall / Wiesflecker Architecture 

Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Moon Hoon

Simple House / Moon Hoon

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Moon Hoon
Cortesía de Moon Hoon

Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

9X20 House / S-AR

Save this picture!
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

Giorgio Marafioti

Casa Via Castel / Attilio Panzeri Architect

Save this picture!
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

CreatAR images

Plain House / Wutopia Lab

Save this picture!
© CreatAR images
© CreatAR images

Jaime Navarro

Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Gonzalo Viramonte

Catalinas Houses / Agustín Lozada

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Dylan Perrenoud

Antoine / BUREAU A

Save this picture!
© Dylan Perrenoud
© Dylan Perrenoud

Gustav Willeit

The Rose of Vierschach / Pedevilla Architects

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Song Yousub

Stratum House / stpmj

Save this picture!
© Song Yousub
© Song Yousub
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "10 Innovative Ways to Use Concrete: The Best Photos of the Week" [Fotos de la Semana: 10 innovadoras formas de usar el hormigón] 10 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885089/10-innovative-ways-to-use-concrete-the-best-photos-of-the-week/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »