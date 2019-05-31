World
18 Cool Examples of Architecture for Kids

Designing for kids is certainly not child’s play. Whilst the design process is undertaken by adults, the end users are often children, such is the case in kindergarten, schools, and parks. Architects have a responsibility, therefore, to ensure that the built environment offers children the chance to play, explore, and learn in physical space, even in a digital age. With that in mind, here are 18 cool spaces designed especially for children – environments which may perhaps inspire the Fosters, Hadids, and Le Corbusiers of tomorrow.

The Youth Wing for Art Education Entrance Courtyard / Ifat Finkelman + Deborah Warschawski

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

© Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron + 90

Brutalist Playground / Assemble

© Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for RIBA
© Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for RIBA

© Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for RIBA © Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for RIBA © Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for RIBA © Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for RIBA + 90

The Family Playground / HAO Design

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

© Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese + 90

OB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue

© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue © Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue © Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue © Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue + 90

Play Landscape be-MINE / Carve + OMGEVING

Courtesy of Carve
Courtesy of Carve

Courtesy of Carve Courtesy of Carve Courtesy of Carve Courtesy of Carve + 90

Drapers Field / Kinnear Landscape Architects

© Adrian Taylor
© Adrian Taylor

© Adrian Taylor © Adrian Taylor © Adrian Taylor © Adrian Taylor + 90

Children's Bicentennial Park / ELEMENTAL

© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma

© Cristobal Palma © Cristobal Palma © Cristobal Palma © Cristobal Palma + 90

Täby Torg / Polyform

© Wichmann + Bendtsen
© Wichmann + Bendtsen

© Wichmann + Bendtsen © Wichmann + Bendtsen © Wichmann + Bendtsen © Wichmann + Bendtsen + 90

The Courtyard of Our Dreams / Lukas Fúster

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli + 90

Five Fields Play Structure / Matter Design + FR|SCH

Courtesy of Matter Design + FR|SCH
Courtesy of Matter Design + FR|SCH

Courtesy of Matter Design + FR|SCH Courtesy of Matter Design + FR|SCH Courtesy of Matter Design + FR|SCH Courtesy of Matter Design + FR|SCH + 90

The Lego Play Pond / HAO Design

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

© Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese + 90

Frederiksvej Kindergarten / COBE

© Rasmus Hjortshõj
© Rasmus Hjortshõj

© Rasmus Hjortshõj © Rasmus Hjortshõj © Rasmus Hjortshõj © Rasmus Hjortshõj + 90

Clover House / MAD Architects

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc. © Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc. + 90

Sleep and Play / Ruetemple

Courtesy of Ruetemple
Courtesy of Ruetemple

Courtesy of Ruetemple Courtesy of Ruetemple Courtesy of Ruetemple Courtesy of Ruetemple + 90

Giraffe Childcare Center / Hondelatte Laporte Architectes

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

© Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault + 90

Farming Kindergarten / Vo Trong Nghia Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 90

Ama'r Children's Culture House / Dorte Mandrup

© Torben Eskerod
© Torben Eskerod

© Torben Eskerod © Torben Eskerod © Torben Eskerod © Torben Eskerod + 90

Village in the Schoolyard / MUTOPIA

Courtesy of MUTOPIA Courtesy of MUTOPIA Courtesy of MUTOPIA Courtesy of MUTOPIA + 90

15 CAD Blocks and Files for Playground Equipment

With the aim of supporting the design work of our readers, the company UrbanPlay has shared with us a series of files in .DWG format for different models of children's games, playgrounds, and equipment for public space. Files can be downloaded directly in this article and include 2D and 3D files.

