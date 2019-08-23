Xiang Jing + Qu Guangci Sculpture Studio / aterlier100s+1

-
Architects
-
LocationBeijing, China
-
Category
-
Architects in ChargePeng Lele, Zeng Renzhen, Yang Guang, Ling Lin
-
Area1257.0 m2
-
Project Year2013
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The mountain shape building gradually setback towards northwest, in case of that, the pressure from huge building volume has been reduced, meanwhile, realizing better lighting and ventilation.
According to “Mountain” shape, three dimension routes have been organized between southeastern courtyard to roof courtyard.
Corridors, external and internal stairs, stones, plants have been organized by connection between skylights and pavilion etc.
Chinese courtyard concept has been embedded in the whole building by contract between emptiness and concrete, sparse and dense, turn and return.
Note: This project was originally published in 5 April, 2015