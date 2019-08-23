World
  Xiang Jing + Qu Guangci Sculpture Studio / aterlier100s+1

Xiang Jing + Qu Guangci Sculpture Studio / aterlier100s+1

  • 20:00 - 23 August, 2019
  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Xiang Jing + Qu Guangci Sculpture Studio / aterlier100s+1
Xiang Jing + Qu Guangci Sculpture Studio / aterlier100s+1, © Zeng Renzhen
  • Architects

    aterlier100s+1

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Category

    Houses

  • Architects in Charge

    Peng Lele, Zeng Renzhen, Yang Guang, Ling Lin

  • Area

    1257.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Zeng Renzhen
© Zeng Renzhen
Text description provided by the architects. The mountain shape building gradually setback towards northwest, in case of that, the pressure from huge building volume has been reduced, meanwhile, realizing better lighting and ventilation.

© Zeng Renzhen
According to “Mountain” shape, three dimension routes have been organized between southeastern courtyard to roof courtyard.

© Zeng Renzhen
Corridors, external and internal stairs, stones, plants have been organized by connection between skylights and pavilion etc.

© Zeng Renzhen
© Zeng Renzhen
Section
© Zeng Renzhen
Chinese courtyard concept has been embedded in the whole building by contract between emptiness and concrete, sparse and dense, turn and return.

© Zeng Renzhen
Note: This project was originally published in 5 April, 2015

Cite: "Xiang Jing + Qu Guangci Sculpture Studio / aterlier100s+1" 23 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.
