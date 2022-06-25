We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional

Álvaro Joaquim de Melo Siza Vieira, or simply Álvaro Siza, was born in Matosinhos, Portugal, on June 25, 1933. His first work – four houses in Matosinhos – was built in 1954, even before completing his studies at the School of Fine Arts from the University of Porto (current Faculty of Architecture of the University of Porto – FAUP), which happened a year later.

+ 67

An interesting aspect of Siza's trajectory is his initial interest in sculpture. This specificity runs through all his architectural work and gives it a certain uniqueness. Perceived by many as a continuation of principles of modernism, it is really possible to see in his work the influence of one of the greatest modern pioneers: Alvar Aalto.

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 67 of 67
Saya Park / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

His work is also considered by many to be an example of what Kenneth Frampton called critical regionalism; and, in fact, one can see in his buildings a sensitivity towards traditional construction techniques and the spirit of the context.

The relationship between nature and construction is decisive in architecture. This relationship, a permanent feature of any project, is to me a kind of obsession; it was always decisive in the course of history, and yet, today tends towards gradual extinction. -- Álvaro Siza

Siza's architecture escapes precise definition: it is somehow both modern and traditional; sensitive to place and yet demanding of the sensitivity of its user.

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 65 of 67
Edifício sobre a Água / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Siza's early interest in sculpture is clearly reflected in his buildings; indeed, their sculptural quality was commented upon by the 1992 Pritzker jury who named Siza Laureate: "his shapes, molded by light, have a deceptive simplicity about them; they are honest". 

Try as we might to describe and frame his work, words are not enough; only by visiting and experiencing his sculpted spaces can you come to an understanding of Siza's architecture.

The following is a list of the most inspiring works of Álvaro Siza, beautifully captured by the photographs by Fernando Guerra.

House in South Korea - 2012

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 12 of 67
House in South Korea - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa na Coréia do Sul - 2012

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 13 of 67
House in South Korea - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Vitrashop Factory Hall | Weil am Rhein - 2012

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 14 of 67
Fábrica Vitra | Weil am Rhein - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Hotel Vidago Palace - 2012

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 15 of 67
Hotel Vidago Palace – 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Pedras Salgadas Thermal Baths – 2012

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 16 of 67
Pedras Salgadas Thermes – 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Edifício de Escritórios | Novartis Campus - 2012

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 3 of 67
Edifício de Escritórios | Novartis Campus - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Amore Pacific Campus parte III - com Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 17 of 67
Amore Pacific Campus - with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Amore Pacific Campus, Álvaro Siza with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu - Yongin-Si, Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 18 of 67
Amore Pacific Campus - with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Amore Pacific Campus - Álvaro Siza with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu | part I 

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 19 of 67
Amore Pacific Campus - with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Amore Pacific Campus - Álvaro Siza with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu | part II

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 4 of 67
Amore Pacific Campus - with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Mimesis Museum | with Carlos Castanheira & Jun Sung Kim - 2011

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 5 of 67
Museu Mimesis | with Carlos Castanheira & Jun Sung Kim – 2011. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa – Bilbao, Spain - 2011

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 20 of 67
Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa - 2011. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

University Rectory - Alicante, Spain - 1998

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 21 of 67
Reitoria da Universidade Rector of the University - 1998. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Roberto Ivens House - Matosinhos, Portugal - 1961

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 22 of 67
Casa em Roberto Ivens - 1961–2009. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

“Insel Hombroich” Museum - Düsseldorf, Germany - 2009

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 23 of 67
“Insel Hombroich” Museum - 2009. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

“Moinho de papel” Museum - Leiria, Portugal - 2009

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 24 of 67
“Moinho de papel” Museum - 2009. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Santo Ovídio Chapel - Lousada, Portugal - 2002

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 25 of 67
Santo Ovídio Chapel - 2002. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Santo Ovídio Swimming Pool - Lousada, Portugal - 2002

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 26 of 67
Santo Ovídio Swimming Pool - 2002. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Fundação Iberê Camargo - Porto Alegre, Brasil - 2008

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 6 of 67
Fundação Iberê Camargo - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Quinta do Portal - “Portal” Winery - Sabrosa, Portugal - 2008

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 27 of 67
Quinta do Portal - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Mallorca - Palma de Mallorca, Spain - 2008

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 28 of 67
House in Mallorca - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

ISQ Headquarters, Tagus Park - Oeiras, Portugal - 2008

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 29 of 67
ISQ Headquarters | Tagus Park – 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Lérida University - Spain - 2008

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 7 of 67
Lérida University - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Gondomar Sports Complex - Portugal - 2008

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 30 of 67
Gondomar Sports Complex - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Pego House - Sintra, Portugal - 2008

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 31 of 67
Pego House - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Viana do Castelo Municipal Library - Viana do Castelo, Portugal - 2008

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 32 of 67
Viana do Castelo Municipal Libary - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Leonel Building - Lisbon, Portugal - 2007

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 33 of 67
Leonel Building - 2007. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Leça da Palmeira Master Plan - Matosinhos, Portugal - 2007

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 34 of 67
Leça da Palmeira Master Plan - 2007. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Alvaro Siza Hall - Anyang, South Korea - 2006

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 35 of 67
Alvaro Siza Hall, Anyang - 2006. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Winery Mayor - Campo Maior, Portugal - 2007

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 36 of 67
Winery Mayor - 2007. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Ribero-Serralo Sports Complex - Barcelona, Spain - 2006

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 37 of 67
Ribero-Serralo Sports Complex - 2006. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Coop. Águas Férreas, Bouça, Porto, Portugal - 2006

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 38 of 67
Coop. Águas Férreas, Bouça, Porto, Portugal - 2006. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House of "Camilio" - Ceide, Portugal - 2005

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 39 of 67
House of "Camilo" - 2005. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Armanda Passos House  - 2005

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 40 of 67
Armanda Passos House - 2005. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

S. Bento Porto Subway - Porto, Portugal - 2005

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 41 of 67
S. Bento Porto Subway - 2005. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Parque Atlântico - Vila do Conde, Portugal - 2005

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 42 of 67
Parque Atlântico - 2005. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Terraços de Bragança Housing - Lisbon, Portugal - 2004

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 43 of 67
Terraços de Bragança Housing - 2004. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

"Hanover Pavilion" - Coimbra, Portugal - 2001

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 44 of 67
"Hanover Pavillion" - 2001. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Santa Maria Church de Canaveses - 1997/2006

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 45 of 67
Church and P. Centre | Marco de Canavezes - 1997/2006. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Faculty of Media Science - Santiago Compostela, Spain - 2001

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 46 of 67
Faculty of Media Sience in Santiago Compostela - 2001. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Serralves Foundation - 1999

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 47 of 67
Serralves Foundation - 1999. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Portuguese Pavilion for Expo 98 - Lisbon, Portugal - 1998

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 8 of 67
Portuguese pavilion for Expo 98 – 1998. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Architectural Office - Porto, Portugal - 1998

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 48 of 67
Architectural Office - 1998. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Revigrés Building - Agueda, Portugal - 1997

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 49 of 67
Revigrés Building - 1997. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Vieira de Castro House - Famalicão, Portugal -1994

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 50 of 67
Vieira de Castro House - 1994. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Aveiro Water Tank - Aveiro, Portugal - 1990

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 9 of 67
Aveiro Water Tank - 1990. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Aveiro University Library - Aveiro, Portugal - 1994

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 51 of 67
Aveiro University Library - 1994. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Porto School of Architecture - Porto, Portugal - 1994

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 52 of 67
Porto School of Architecture - 1994. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Santiago de Compostela Art Centre - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - 1993

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 53 of 67
Santiago de Compostela Art Centre - 1993. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Setúbal Teachers Training College - Setúbal, Portugal - 1993

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 54 of 67
Setúbal Teachers Training College - 1993. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Barcelona Meteorological Center - Barcelona, Spain - 1992

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 55 of 67
Barcelona Meteorological Center - 1992. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Borges & Irmão Bank - Vila do Conde, Portugal - 1986

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 10 of 67
Borges & Irmão Bank - 1986. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Avelino Duarte House - Portugal - 1984

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 56 of 67
Avelino Duarte House - 1984. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Pinto & Souto Mayor Bank - Oliveira de Azeméis, Portugal - 1974

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 57 of 67
Pinto & Souto Mayor Bank - 1974. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Leça Swimming Pools - 1966

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 58 of 67
Leça da Palmeira Swimming Pool - 1966. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Boa Nova Tea House - 1963

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 59 of 67
Boa Nova Tea House - 1963. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Edifício sobre a Água (com Carlos Castanheira), China - 2014

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 60 of 67
Edifício sobre a Água - 2014. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Saya Park (com Carlos Castanheira), Coreia do Sul - 2018

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 63 of 67
Saya Park. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Mausoléu Chia Ching (com Carlos Castanheira) - 2017

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 61 of 67
Mausoléu Chia Ching. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Museu de Arte Contemporânea Nadir Afonso, Portugal - 2015

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 62 of 67
Museu de Arte Contemporânea Nadir Afonso. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Museu Chinês da Coleção de Design da Bauhaus (com Carlos Castanheira), China - 2018

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 64 of 67
Museu Chinês da Coleção de Design da Bauhaus. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Teatro-Auditório de Llinars del Valles (com G.O.P.), Espanha, 2015

Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional - Image 66 of 67
Teatro-Auditório de Llinars del Valles. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

