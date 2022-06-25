Álvaro Siza, between Modern and Traditional

Álvaro Joaquim de Melo Siza Vieira, or simply Álvaro Siza, was born in Matosinhos, Portugal, on June 25, 1933. His first work – four houses in Matosinhos – was built in 1954, even before completing his studies at the School of Fine Arts from the University of Porto (current Faculty of Architecture of the University of Porto – FAUP), which happened a year later.

An interesting aspect of Siza's trajectory is his initial interest in sculpture. This specificity runs through all his architectural work and gives it a certain uniqueness. Perceived by many as a continuation of principles of modernism, it is really possible to see in his work the influence of one of the greatest modern pioneers: Alvar Aalto.

Save this picture! Saya Park / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

His work is also considered by many to be an example of what Kenneth Frampton called critical regionalism; and, in fact, one can see in his buildings a sensitivity towards traditional construction techniques and the spirit of the context.

The relationship between nature and construction is decisive in architecture. This relationship, a permanent feature of any project, is to me a kind of obsession; it was always decisive in the course of history, and yet, today tends towards gradual extinction. -- Álvaro Siza

Siza's architecture escapes precise definition: it is somehow both modern and traditional; sensitive to place and yet demanding of the sensitivity of its user.

Save this picture! Edifício sobre a Água / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Siza's early interest in sculpture is clearly reflected in his buildings; indeed, their sculptural quality was commented upon by the 1992 Pritzker jury who named Siza Laureate: "his shapes, molded by light, have a deceptive simplicity about them; they are honest".

Try as we might to describe and frame his work, words are not enough; only by visiting and experiencing his sculpted spaces can you come to an understanding of Siza's architecture.

The following is a list of the most inspiring works of Álvaro Siza, beautifully captured by the photographs by Fernando Guerra.

House in South Korea - 2012

Save this picture! House in South Korea - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa na Coréia do Sul - 2012

Save this picture! House in South Korea - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Vitrashop Factory Hall | Weil am Rhein - 2012

Save this picture! Fábrica Vitra | Weil am Rhein - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Hotel Vidago Palace - 2012

Save this picture! Hotel Vidago Palace – 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Pedras Salgadas Thermal Baths – 2012

Save this picture! Pedras Salgadas Thermes – 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Edifício de Escritórios | Novartis Campus - 2012

Save this picture! Edifício de Escritórios | Novartis Campus - 2012. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Amore Pacific Campus - with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Amore Pacific Campus, Álvaro Siza with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu - Yongin-Si, Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea

Save this picture! Amore Pacific Campus - with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Amore Pacific Campus - Álvaro Siza with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu | part I

Save this picture! Amore Pacific Campus - with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Amore Pacific Campus - Álvaro Siza with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu | part II

Save this picture! Amore Pacific Campus - with Carlos Castanheira & Kim Jong Kyu. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Mimesis Museum | with Carlos Castanheira & Jun Sung Kim - 2011

Save this picture! Museu Mimesis | with Carlos Castanheira & Jun Sung Kim – 2011. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa – Bilbao, Spain - 2011

Save this picture! Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa - 2011. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

University Rectory - Alicante, Spain - 1998

Save this picture! Reitoria da Universidade Rector of the University - 1998. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Roberto Ivens House - Matosinhos, Portugal - 1961

Save this picture! Casa em Roberto Ivens - 1961–2009. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

“Insel Hombroich” Museum - Düsseldorf, Germany - 2009

“Moinho de papel” Museum - Leiria, Portugal - 2009

Save this picture! “Moinho de papel” Museum - 2009. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Santo Ovídio Chapel - Lousada, Portugal - 2002

Save this picture! Santo Ovídio Chapel - 2002. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Santo Ovídio Swimming Pool - Lousada, Portugal - 2002

Save this picture! Santo Ovídio Swimming Pool - 2002. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Fundação Iberê Camargo - Porto Alegre, Brasil - 2008

Save this picture! Fundação Iberê Camargo - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Quinta do Portal - “Portal” Winery - Sabrosa, Portugal - 2008

Save this picture! Quinta do Portal - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Mallorca - Palma de Mallorca, Spain - 2008

Save this picture! House in Mallorca - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

ISQ Headquarters, Tagus Park - Oeiras, Portugal - 2008

Save this picture! ISQ Headquarters | Tagus Park – 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Lérida University - Spain - 2008

Save this picture! Lérida University - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Gondomar Sports Complex - Portugal - 2008

Save this picture! Gondomar Sports Complex - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Pego House - Sintra, Portugal - 2008

Save this picture! Pego House - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Viana do Castelo Municipal Library - Viana do Castelo, Portugal - 2008

Save this picture! Viana do Castelo Municipal Libary - 2008. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Leonel Building - Lisbon, Portugal - 2007

Save this picture! Leonel Building - 2007. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Leça da Palmeira Master Plan - Matosinhos, Portugal - 2007

Save this picture! Leça da Palmeira Master Plan - 2007. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Alvaro Siza Hall - Anyang, South Korea - 2006

Save this picture! Alvaro Siza Hall, Anyang - 2006. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Winery Mayor - Campo Maior, Portugal - 2007

Save this picture! Winery Mayor - 2007. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Ribero-Serralo Sports Complex - Barcelona, Spain - 2006

Save this picture! Ribero-Serralo Sports Complex - 2006. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Coop. Águas Férreas, Bouça, Porto, Portugal - 2006

Save this picture! Coop. Águas Férreas, Bouça, Porto, Portugal - 2006. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House of "Camilio" - Ceide, Portugal - 2005

Save this picture! House of "Camilo" - 2005. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Armanda Passos House - 2005

Save this picture! Armanda Passos House - 2005. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

S. Bento Porto Subway - Porto, Portugal - 2005

Save this picture! S. Bento Porto Subway - 2005. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Parque Atlântico - Vila do Conde, Portugal - 2005

Save this picture! Parque Atlântico - 2005. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Terraços de Bragança Housing - Lisbon, Portugal - 2004

Save this picture! Terraços de Bragança Housing - 2004. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

"Hanover Pavilion" - Coimbra, Portugal - 2001

Save this picture! Church and P. Centre | Marco de Canavezes - 1997/2006. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Faculty of Media Sience in Santiago Compostela - 2001. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Serralves Foundation - 1999

Save this picture! Serralves Foundation - 1999. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Portuguese Pavilion for Expo 98 - Lisbon, Portugal - 1998

Save this picture! Portuguese pavilion for Expo 98 – 1998. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Architectural Office - Porto, Portugal - 1998

Save this picture! Architectural Office - 1998. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Revigrés Building - Agueda, Portugal - 1997

Save this picture! Revigrés Building - 1997. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Vieira de Castro House - Famalicão, Portugal -1994

Save this picture! Vieira de Castro House - 1994. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Aveiro Water Tank - Aveiro, Portugal - 1990

Save this picture! Aveiro Water Tank - 1990. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Aveiro University Library - 1994. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Porto School of Architecture - 1994. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Santiago de Compostela Art Centre - 1993. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Setúbal Teachers Training College - 1993. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Barcelona Meteorological Center - 1992. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Borges & Irmão Bank - 1986. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Avelino Duarte House - 1984. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Pinto & Souto Mayor Bank - 1974. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Leça Swimming Pools - 1966

Save this picture! Leça da Palmeira Swimming Pool - 1966. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Boa Nova Tea House - 1963

Save this picture! Boa Nova Tea House - 1963. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Edifício sobre a Água - 2014. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Mausoléu Chia Ching. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Museu de Arte Contemporânea Nadir Afonso. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Museu Chinês da Coleção de Design da Bauhaus. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG