CUPA © Image by ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In 1947, Mexico's General Directorate of Civil Pensions commissioned young architect Mario Pani to design 200 houses for government employees on a recently acquired plot of land in Colonia del Valle, then a distant neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City. Rather than following the original guidelines, Pani proposed a 13-story housing complex with extensive green areas, communal spaces, and more than a thousand apartments. Drawing on Le Corbusier's functionalist principles, the architect created a project that opened in 1949 and would become a landmark in Latin American modern architecture.

By the late 1940s, Mexico City was at a crossroads. Driven by rural migration, the city's population had nearly doubled in less than a decade. The overcrowded vecindades—communal tenement housing often housed in former colonial mansions—could no longer accommodate the growing population. It was amid this severe housing crisis that Miguel Alemán Valdés, Mexico's first civilian president of the post-revolutionary era, took office.

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