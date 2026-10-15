OODA Transforms a Prague City Block into a Permeable Mixed-Use Complex with a Lanscaped Central Plaza

KODAŇSKÁ 1441 residential, commercial and public space complex in Prague, 2026. Image © OODA

Portuguese architecture and urbanism practice OODA has released new images of an urban design project in Prague, Czech Republic. The design transforms an existing building block into a permeable site with municipal social housing, commercial units, and a landscaped central plaza. The project, titled Kodaňská 1441, prioritizes walkability, green mobility and public space. In addition to opening new connections between the existing building and the urban fabric, it includes a landscape and water management system that increases the permeable surfaces of the courtyard by 21.5%. The project is an example of urban renewal that incorporates contemporary concerns such as communal spaces, a regulated relationship with public space, planted environments, and the sustainable use of natural resources.

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A cut volume defines the site footprint. The mass is divided into residential blocks, interrupted by a central void with an organic form. The incisions introduce new urban and visual connections and improve permeability, ventilation and proportion. The volume steps down toward the central void, creating terraces. The inner facade is distinguished from the exterior in geometry and materiality, while the exterior is clad in rose, cream, green, gold and blue terrazzo. Design elements such as loggias, balconies, canopies, flowerpots and shading elements add variety to the architectural language.

The central plaza is an integral part of the block redesign. It is organized into a sequence of plazas, gardens, play areas, seating, and pedestrian walkways. At the center, residents have access to a plaza and a children's playground, reached through a gated route that is open during the day and closed at night. The geometry of the planted areas and landscape design follows a radius principle, with a planting structure composed of 80% structural planting and 20% accent planting. The landscape integrates water collection systems, infiltration gardens, permeable surfaces, and bio-filtration rooftops. A second phase is planned to add more permeable surfaces to strengthen rainwater infiltration and reduce surface runoff.

In terms of program, commercial units are located along the perimeter of the block, while ground-floor residential units face the interior courtyard, conceived as a quieter green space. The block is partially permeable, with passages open during daylight hours and closed to the public at night. The municipal building is differentiated from the rest of the complex. The social housing is located at the corner of the block and follows the same grid with a different architectural expression. The volume is designed with an exposed concrete facade with smooth and ribbed surfaces and a carved corner with shared spaces and community gardens.

Other recent urban design projects include Stefano Boeri Architetti's affordable housing development in Ibiza, the winning entry in Casa 47, a competition launched by Spain's Entidad Estatal de Vivienda. In Libya, a team composed of ZHA, A&O TEC, Prior + Partners, Homa, Buro Happold, Systematica and Fichtner recently unveiled its concept proposal for the "Next Generation City Plan" for Benghazi. In the United States, Heatherwick Studio unveiled new images of the redesign of Louisville's Belvedere, a 53-year-old gathering place for concerts, festivals and community events. In France, the Grand Paris Express transportation project has engaged architectural teams for the design of its 68 new stations and adjacent public spaces.