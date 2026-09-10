Stefano Boeri Architetti Wins Competition for Timber Affordable Housing in Ibiza

Save this picture! Sa Casa. Image © Stefano Boeri Architetti

Stefano Boeri Architetti has won the competition launched by Spain's Entidad Estatal de Vivienda, Casa 47, for a new affordable housing development in Ibiza. Named "Sa Casa," the project proposes approximately 190 below-market-rate rental apartments distributed across four residential volumes. The scheme combines a prefabricated timber construction system with adaptable housing layouts and shared open spaces, with the design organized around the relationship between the residential buildings, landscape, and public areas.

+ 2

The buildings will be constructed using Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), a structural timber system composed of layers of wood arranged perpendicular to one another. The components are designed to be prefabricated off-site and assembled directly on site, using a dry construction process intended to reduce construction time, material waste, and disruption to the surrounding area. This construction approach also determines the organization of the housing units, with modular layouts allowing apartments to be reconfigured over time. A range of housing typologies is proposed to accommodate different household requirements, including those of young people, older residents, families, and people with reduced mobility.

The four-volume arrangement creates a series of shared spaces between the residential buildings, including a central green area, courtyards, and pathways. Shared workspaces and communal areas are integrated into the development, with their relationship to the residential units structured through the same modular system. Native vegetation is distributed throughout the open spaces and extends onto the roofs of the buildings. According to the project team, the vegetation will provide shade, create habitats, contribute to improved air quality, and help mitigate the urban heat island effect. The arrangement of the buildings also establishes visual and physical connections between the residential areas and the surrounding context. The environmental strategy is complemented by photovoltaic panels for renewable energy generation, while the orientation of the buildings, natural ventilation, and water management systems are incorporated into the design.

Related Article The Balearic Social Housing Model Receives the 2026 OBEL Award

In other recent news, Danish practice AART has won the international competition for Rigets Skatkammer (The Royal Treasury), a 1,300-square-meter underground extension to Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, developed with VEGA Landskab, Fogh & Følner, and Artelia. MVRDV has revealed WOMA, a mixed-use development in Miami's Wynwood Norte, designed with developer Uribe Schwarzkopf and architect of record Kobi Karp. Meanwhile, OMA, led by Partner Jason Long, has completed 730 Stanyan in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood with Y.A. Studio, providing 160 permanently affordable homes for low-income families, formerly unhoused families, and Transitional Age Youth.