  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Time as a Building Material in Francis Kéré’s Architecture

Time as a Building Material in Francis Kéré’s Architecture

12:01
12:01

Subscriber Access

Save

Written by

"After all, time is a key ingredient of my profession," states Francis Kéré in his book Francis Kéré: Building Stories. Architecture is constantly evolving and transforming over time. Bricks, doors, windows, walls, stairs, and other elements become the protagonists of a process that begins with a sketch and eventually takes shape as a built work.

Considering that architecture begins when its inhabitants start to make a space their own, Francis Kéré develops his projects progressively, continuing to work on the design even during the construction phase. As his architecture grows over time, integrates with its surroundings, adapts to the needs of its users, and responds to change in flexible and experimental ways, it seeks to become part of the lives of those who inhabit it.

Time as a Building Material in Francis Kéré’s Architecture - Image 2 of 13Time as a Building Material in Francis Kéré’s Architecture - Image 3 of 13Time as a Building Material in Francis Kéré’s Architecture - Image 4 of 13Time as a Building Material in Francis Kéré’s Architecture - Image 5 of 13Time as a Building Material in Francis Kéré’s Architecture - More Images+ 8

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Agustina Iñiguez. "Time as a Building Material in Francis Kéré’s Architecture" 24 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185415/time-as-a-building-material-in-francis-keres-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Extraction of laterite bricks for the building of Schorge secondary school. Image © Francis Kéré

时间，作为弗朗西斯·凯雷建筑中的一种建筑材料

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags