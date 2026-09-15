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When the Water Comes: How Lagos Negotiates with Its Returning Floods

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Lagos is a city shaped by time, human interaction, the forces of nature, and its evolving, sometimes uneasy relationship with all three. Nowhere is this more visible than when the rain comes.

Eko sits on a floodplain. Its geographical condition predates the city itself, reaching back to a time before the first road was laid, the first boundary drawn. The drainage systems, the developments that have gradually become privatised waterfronts, are all built on a landscape that has always been, at its foundation, in continuous conversation with water. The flood is not an anomaly; it is the land insisting on a dialogue that was always going to return.

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Toke Joseph
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Cite: Toke Joseph. "When the Water Comes: How Lagos Negotiates with Its Returning Floods" 15 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184532/when-the-water-comes-how-lagos-negotiates-with-its-returning-floods> ISSN 0719-8884

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Third Mainland Bridge Lagos Nigeria. Photo © Abolaji Rasaq, via Shutterstock

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