Designing Domes in the Digital Age: From Concept to Preliminary Estimate

Save this picture! Jeddah Project. Image Courtesy of Geometrica

Despite being among architecture's oldest structural forms, domes continue to offer possibilities for creating large, column-free spaces and working with circular or free-form geometries beyond conventional rectangular building types. Their evolution has been closely tied to changes in materials, construction methods, and design tools. Today, digital platforms are adding another layer to this process, allowing some of the decisions traditionally developed later in a project to be explored much earlier.

Early-stage project evaluation often involves comparing basic parameters such as dimensions, geometry, materials, and preliminary cost. In long-span structures, relatively small changes in geometry can have broader implications for the overall solution. Being able to visualize and compare different configurations before detailed design begins can help determine which alternatives are worth pursuing.

Geometrica, which has designed and supplied long-span structures for more than 30 years, developed Geometrica Studio as a tool for this initial stage of evaluation. The platform allows users to explore Dome and Freedome® configurations, modify dimensions and available options, and visualize the resulting geometry in real time. Different alternatives can be generated and compared within the same early-stage workflow, together with preliminary information about the proposed solution.

This reflects a broader shift in how digital tools are used in architectural design. Rather than serving only to represent decisions that have already been made, visualization can also become part of the process through which those decisions are tested and developed. Span, height, footprint, enclosure, and other parameters can be adjusted while a project is still being defined, making their spatial implications immediately visible.

The same configurations can also generate preliminary quantities and a budgetary estimate, providing an initial basis for comparing alternatives before detailed engineering, code review, and final pricing. More detailed assumptions and exclusions are outlined in Geometrica's Estimate Guide. At this stage, the goal is less to achieve the precision expected from later phases than to understand whether a concept falls within a plausible range and how different options compare. A digital model can provide useful information while allowing several possibilities to be tested before any one is developed into a complete proposal.

Dome and Freedome® systems can respond to a variety of programs that require large, open interiors, including sports and event venues, transportation facilities, industrial buildings, civic spaces, and other large-span applications. Their geometries also allow project teams to consider circular and free-form footprints where a conventional rectangular enclosure may not correspond to the spatial or functional intentions of the project.

Digital tools are changing how long-span structures can be considered at the beginning of a project. Dimensions, geometries, cladding, and other configurations can now be compared alongside preliminary information on quantities and costs before detailed design begins. Geometrica Studio applies this approach specifically to Dome and Freedome® structures, connecting conceptual exploration with preliminary information that can help users compare different options early in a project.

Access Geometrica Studio to explore different Dome and Freedome® configurations.