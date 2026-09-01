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Climate Infrastructure at Human Scale: From Water Management to Urban Cooling

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Water management, air quality, and heat mitigation are usually planned through systems much larger than the spaces where people actually experience them. Drainage networks sit below the street. Air pollution is measured across entire cities. Yet these conditions are felt much closer to the body: while waiting for a bus in the sun, walking through a flooded street, crossing an exposed plaza, or looking for somewhere to sit when the air itself feels difficult to breathe.

Heat makes this question especially urgent. As cities become warmer, streets, parks, transit areas, and other public spaces are increasingly becoming sites where design can reduce exposure through shade, planting, airflow, and water. For architecture, that brings part of climate adaptation into the spaces people use every day.

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "Climate Infrastructure at Human Scale: From Water Management to Urban Cooling" 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184153/climate-infrastructure-at-human-scale-from-water-management-to-urban-cooling> ISSN 0719-8884

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Vert Installation / Diez Office + OMC°C . Image © Petr Krejci

人本尺度的气候基础设施：从水资源管理到城市降温

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