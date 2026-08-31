Open Call for Social Media Collaborators, ArchDaily

ArchDaily is looking for Social Media Collaborators to join our content team. Our Social Media Teams transform ArchDaily's content into engaging, high-performing digital formats for various social media channels.

Your role involves hands-on content creation and repackaging, as well as a high degree of collaboration and creativity to amplify architectural ideas to a global audience.

Main responsibilities

Publish and edit ArchDaily's content into formats that work for each platform, from Instagram carousels to TikTok and LinkedIn posts.

Keep an eye on what performs and let that shape new ideas, adaptations or formats

Help run and grow our community

Bring your own ideas to the table — new formats, new angles, new ways of showing architecture online — in line with ArchDaily's voice and standards.

Work closely with our content and design teams

Stay flexible day to day with shifting priorities and projects

Profile

2-3 years of experience in Social Media, preferably in the design and architecture industry

A skilled eye for what makes a good and useful architecture story — a background in the field is a plus

Hands-on experience running organic social media accounts — you understand how to plan, post, and read results across multiple platforms, with strong understanding of TikTok

Clear, confident writing and communication in English ( Spanish or Portuguese are a plus)

Organized and self-driven — able to manage multiple platforms and deadlines without needing close supervision

Architectural photography, video and video editing skills are a strong asset

Strong communicator across various team, team player with solution oriented mindset

Working knowledge of tools like Adobe Creative Suite, Canva, Meta Business Suite, and social analytics platforms.

Remote based, comfortable working across teams and time zones

Open and flexible travel for events and fairs and coverages, with comfort behind a camera or in video editing on the spot