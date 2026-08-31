Open Call for Social Media Collaborators, ArchDaily

ArchDaily is looking for Social Media Collaborators to join our content team. Our Social Media Teams transform ArchDaily's content into engaging, high-performing digital formats for various social media channels.
Your role involves hands-on content creation and repackaging, as well as a high degree of collaboration and creativity to amplify architectural ideas to a global audience.
Main responsibilities
- Publish and edit ArchDaily's content into formats that work for each platform, from Instagram carousels to TikTok and LinkedIn posts.
- Keep an eye on what performs and let that shape new ideas, adaptations or formats
- Help run and grow our community
- Bring your own ideas to the table — new formats, new angles, new ways of showing architecture online — in line with ArchDaily's voice and standards.
- Work closely with our content and design teams
- Stay flexible day to day with shifting priorities and projects
Profile
- 2-3 years of experience in Social Media, preferably in the design and architecture industry
- A skilled eye for what makes a good and useful architecture story — a background in the field is a plus
- Hands-on experience running organic social media accounts — you understand how to plan, post, and read results across multiple platforms, with strong understanding of TikTok
- Clear, confident writing and communication in English ( Spanish or Portuguese are a plus)
- Organized and self-driven — able to manage multiple platforms and deadlines without needing close supervision
- Architectural photography, video and video editing skills are a strong asset
- Strong communicator across various team, team player with solution oriented mindset
- Working knowledge of tools like Adobe Creative Suite, Canva, Meta Business Suite, and social analytics platforms.
- Remote based, comfortable working across teams and time zones
- Open and flexible travel for events and fairs and coverages, with comfort behind a camera or in video editing on the spot