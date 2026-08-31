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Between Memory and Matter: Inside the Work of Uzbekistan's ARC Architects

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Amid the transformation of Uzbekistan's cities, ARC Architects develops an architecture that seeks to connect past and present. Founded in 2017 by Bobir Klichev, the studio emerged from Bukhara's architectural community and remains closely connected to the country's cultural and climatic particularities. With offices in Tashkent and Bukhara, ARC combines minimalism and ethnic references to develop a contemporary language rooted in its context.

Rather than reproducing a traditional image of Uzbek architecture, the studio seeks to understand how this heritage can be reinterpreted today, an exercise that necessarily engages with the overlapping historical layers across the country. For centuries, cities such as Samarkand and Bukhara were important commercial and cultural centers of Central Asia. Their architecture developed around inner courtyards and narrow streets, forming urban fabrics in which buildings and collective spaces are inseparable.

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Camilla Ghisleni
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Cite: Camilla Ghisleni. "Between Memory and Matter: Inside the Work of Uzbekistan's ARC Architects" 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183627/between-memory-and-matter-inside-the-work-of-uzbekistans-arc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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Mercure Bukhara Old Town Hotel / ARC Architects © Denis Komarov

在记忆与物质之间：走进乌兹别克斯坦 ARC Architects 的建筑实践

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