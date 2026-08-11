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An Architecture of Collectivity: Inside Taller General's Practice

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Founded in Quito in 2017 by Martín Real and Florencia Sobrero, Taller General works across housing, rehabilitation, exhibitions, and community projects. What ties them together is less a type of building than a way of building: architects, builders, craftspeople, students, organizations, and communities move in and out of the process, and each project takes shape from whatever is already there.

This approach grew from direct experience with construction. Before Taller General was formally established, Real and Sobrero became involved with Actuemos Ecuador, one of the civil society initiatives formed in response to the earthquake that affected Ecuador's coast in 2016. Working within the realities of building connected architectural decisions to materials, budgets, available labor, and local knowledge, this established a relationship with construction that has remained central to the practice.

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "An Architecture of Collectivity: Inside Taller General's Practice" 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182429/an-architecture-of-collectivity-inside-taller-generals-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

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Comedor de Guadurnal / Al Borde + Taller General. Image © Florencia Sobrero

集体性建筑：走进 Taller General 的建筑实践

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