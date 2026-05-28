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The Spirit of Space: 10 Distillery Projects Where Production Shapes Architecture

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  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Unlike many industrial programs traditionally concealed behind neutral façades and hermetic spaces, contemporary distilleries often expose their production processes as an essential part of the architectural experience. The heat of the stills, the vapors of distillation, and the paths traced by raw materials cease to function merely as technical operations and instead assume spatial prominence.

Although they produce different spirits, the projects selected below share similar architectural challenges. All must organize industrial flows, control specific conditions of temperature, ventilation, and storage, and reconcile technical areas with public visitation routes. At the same time, each distillery develops particular responses to its territory, revealing different ways of relating production to landscape.

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Camilla Ghisleni
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Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "The Spirit of Space: 10 Distillery Projects Where Production Shapes Architecture" [Da produção à experiência espacial: 10 projetos de destilarias contemporâneas] 28 May 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041623/the-spirit-of-space-10-distillery-projects-where-production-shapes-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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