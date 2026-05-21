Making a Characterful Entrance: The Architectural Impact of Wooden Bi-Folding Doors

Save this picture! House of Wine in Berneck. Image Courtesy of Faruk Pinjo + Carlos Martinez Architekten

Bi-folding doors flood a room with light, offering the spatial flexibility to establish a dialogue with the surroundings. The Woodline series by Solarlux integrates manufacturing quality and technical expertise with architectural freedom, providing transparent facade solutions for versatile, sustainable architecture. The natural surfaces further enhance the building envelope with a distinct tactile quality.

Opening a glass facade changes the entire character of a room. Bi-folding doors from Solarlux turn the indoors and the outdoors into one cohesive unit. Precisely designed and built to last, they create a seamless transition between architecture and landscape. They let light and air into a building, open up lines of sight, and extend spaces beyond their structural limits.

The system is applicable across private residences, educational facilities, and hospitality projects. In apartment blocks and high-rises, bi-folding doors can even replace traditional balconies; when fully opened, they create a protected, bright outdoor feel within the interior. It is a sense of spatial freedom that can be enjoyed throughout the seasons.

Design Freedom with Manufacturing Quality

A key feature of Solarlux systems is a degree of design freedom that goes far beyond conventional standardized solutions. The units can open inwards or outwards and fold in multiple directions to meet the needs of the space and its everyday use. The number of folding elements is unlimited, as is the overall width of the opening. For buildings where corners can be opened up fully, the manufacturer even offers variants with movable corners. They break down rigid spatial structures, creating a fluid transition where interior and exterior spaces merge into a single visual and functional whole.

Wood as an Architectural Statement

The Woodline series is Solarlux's contemporary interpretation of wood as a material, finished to furniture-grade quality with technical precision. The profiles are made of multiple layers of high-quality laminated wood with FSC® and PEFC certification. While standard species include spruce, pine, Red Grandis, sapele, meranti, and oak, the system can be specified in various other timbers upon request. Robust, weather-resistant, and even-grained, FSC®-certified Red Grandis plantation wood is becoming an evermore important structural timber.

The system maintains structural stability through specialized corner joints. With a basic depth of 86 millimeters and a sight line of just 143 millimeters at the panel butt joint, the system ensures maximum transparency, even when closed, and floods a living area with daylight. Natural surfaces with oiled, glazed or lacquered finishes emphasize the material's warm feel and give each bi-folding door its own unique look. Visible inside and out, the wood retains its natural appearance and touch.

Architecture and Engineering

The Woodline series is engineered for efficiency and durability. The fiberglass-reinforced "bionicTURTLE®" profile optimizes the thermal break and improves the stability of the panel frames. Meanwhile, the patented TwinX® centering mechanism ensures invisible joint alignment and constant sealing pressure. With a 1.0 W/m²K thermal transmission coefficient and up to 42 dB sound insulation, the system meets the high standards in terms of energy efficiency and acoustics.

The design of the Solarlux bi-folding glass doors features slim-line frame profiles and a homogeneous surface with minimal visible technology. Screws and hinges are discreet or concealed. The floor track cover profile is made from easy-care aluminum, which maintains a high-quality look and prevents deformation under load. Optional LED lighting can be integrated into the floor track for accessible or age-appropriate living spaces, for instance.

Floor Tracks for Every Requirement

The system includes a variety of floor track configurations to suit diverse architectural requirements. Customers can choose from floor tracks with rebates suitable for living spaces, minimalist, accessible floor tracks with a rebate of just 14 millimeters and flush-mounted, accessible floor tracks without any height offset. A new addition to the range is the Smart 10 floor track, featuring a threshold of just 10 millimeters in height that enables a virtually level, thermally insulated transition between indoors and out. Despite the minimal installation height, it remains fully impermeable and secure. The option of inclined or horizontal ramps also allows for a smooth, accessible transition between rooms.