"Beauty in Itself Is Dangerous:" Xu Tiantian on Moving Beyond Starchitecture in Louisiana Channel Interview

Xu Tiantian is the founding principal of DnA_Design and Architecture, an interdisciplinary practice that addresses both the physical and social dimensions of the contemporary living environment, across scales. Born in 1975 in Fujian, China, she received a Master of Architecture in Urban Design from the Harvard Graduate School of Design and a bachelor's degree in architecture from Tsinghua University in Beijing. Her recent work focuses on rural revitalization through a strategy she describes as "architectural acupuncture," understood as small-scale, site-specific interventions designed to activate local culture, agriculture, and tourism. These interventions, primarily concentrated in China's rural regions, have been recognized by UN-Habitat as a global model for urban–rural integration. In this interview with Louisiana Channel, she reflects on the role of the architect, questions architecture itself and the concept of beauty, explains her working methodology, and emphasizes the spatial dimension of nature.

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"Architecture is for people, right?" is the opening line of the interview, setting the tone for Xu Tiantian's critique of mainstream architectural culture and the long-standing aspiration toward "starchitecture." She reflects on how her early perception of the discipline was shaped by the idea of producing monumental buildings, valued primarily for their physical presence and formal expression, often resulting in what she describes as alien constructions. In contrast, her current understanding shifts the focus away from architecture as an end in itself toward its capacity to generate meaningful impact.

It's about what architecture can do, not about what I should make

In a context defined by global challenges such as inequality and climate change, she argues that architecture must evolve, particularly for younger generations, into a practice concerned less with what one can create and more with what architecture can do. This shift requires stepping outside ego-driven design approaches and beginning instead with a careful diagnosis of existing conditions, identifying complexities, recognizing latent potential, and working with what is already there rather than introducing new volumes. This reorientation leads to a clear conclusion: it is no longer the era of starchitecture, but one of responsibility, engagement, and transformation.

Expanding on this position, the architect describes her "architectural acupuncture" methodology, a strategy grounded in precision, restraint, and deep contextual awareness. Rather than pursuing large-scale interventions, this approach emphasizes working with local needs, materials, and cultural frameworks, engaging directly with the existing fabric of a place. Like the therapeutic practice it references, architectural acupuncture seeks to activate dormant energies through minimal, carefully targeted interventions that can catalyze broader social and spatial regeneration.

Everything can potentially become architecture

In rural contexts, this means creating projects that feel embedded within the village rather than imposed upon it, fostering a sense of ownership among residents and encouraging ongoing transformation. The goal is not the production of a singular architectural object, but the initiation of processes that stimulate new activities, economic opportunities, and collective confidence. Within this framework, she reconsiders the notion of beauty, challenging its status as a primary objective. Instead, she locates beauty in the intelligence of vernacular practices, where practicality, sustainability, and cultural continuity converge, arguing that what is truly beautiful in architecture is that which meaningfully supports life.

Is there a connection between beauty and simplicity?

The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art recently inaugurated an exhibition titled Memoryscapes, which explores the working methodologies of Xu Tiantian and ATTA – Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects, on view until May 17, 2026. The architect will also be among the speakers at the UIA World Congress of Architects 2026, to be held in Barcelona from June 28 to July 2. She was awarded the 2026 Charlotte Perriand Award and the Gold Prize of the 2023 Holcim Awards for Asia-Pacific for the Fujian Tulou | Adaptive Reuse project. She also served on the jury of the OBEL Award and participated in the critical discussion forum titled "Beyond the Prize," which reflects on the role, relevance, and future potential of architecture awards amid pressing social and environmental challenges.