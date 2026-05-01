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“Earth Is Not Nostalgia”: Hand Over on Design-Build and Local Materials

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Each year, the ArchDaily Next Practices Awards highlights emerging studios that are expanding the scope of architecture through new methods, materials, and ways of working. Selected from a global pool, these practices reflect a shift away from singular definitions of the discipline, engaging instead with broader questions of construction, environment, and social impact. Rather than operating within fixed categories, many of these studios position themselves across fields, combining design, research, and production to respond to contemporary conditions.

Named one of the winners of the 2025 edition, Hand Over is a Cairo-based practice operating across design, construction, and research. Founded by Radwa Rostom, a civil engineer with over fifteen years of experience in development and sustainability, the studio works through an integrated design-build model, engaging with earth construction, local materials, and community-based processes.

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Nour Fakharany
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Cite: Nour Fakharany. "“Earth Is Not Nostalgia”: Hand Over on Design-Build and Local Materials" 01 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040963/earth-is-not-nostalgia-hand-over-on-design-build-and-local-materials> ISSN 0719-8884

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