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The Soft Control of Space: Design for Decision-Making

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"There is no space without event, no architecture without action." When Bernard Tschumi wrote these words, he was articulating a fundamental principle of the architect's practice. Architecture is about behavior. Every stroke of a pen on a floor plan is a proposition about how occupants will move or what actions become possible.

To draw is to architect a reality. Though with this power, architecture does not command. It does not issue instructions or enforce compliance, but it operates through a soft control — a mode of influence that shapes behavior by structuring perception and guiding attention.

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Ankitha Gattupalli
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Cite: Ankitha Gattupalli. "The Soft Control of Space: Design for Decision-Making" 18 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040960/the-soft-control-of-space-design-for-decision-making> ISSN 0719-8884

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