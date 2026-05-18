The Soft Control of Space: Design for Decision-Making

Save this picture! Philo Science Center at Institut Le Rosey / Bernard Tschumi Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

"There is no space without event, no architecture without action." When Bernard Tschumi wrote these words, he was articulating a fundamental principle of the architect's practice. Architecture is about behavior. Every stroke of a pen on a floor plan is a proposition about how occupants will move or what actions become possible.

To draw is to architect a reality. Though with this power, architecture does not command. It does not issue instructions or enforce compliance, but it operates through a soft control — a mode of influence that shapes behavior by structuring perception and guiding attention.

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