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Arquivo: Deconstruction and Material Reuse for a Circular Architecture

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The construction industry today faces an unavoidable paradox: the urgent need for sustainable solutions for the future of cities collides with the exhaustion of the term "sustainability" itself, often reduced to a hollow commercial label. In this scenario, Arquivo – one of the winners of ArchDaily's 2025 Next Practices Award – emerges as a facilitator and mediator between different stakeholders in the construction field through disassembly – or rather, de-construction – and the reuse of building elements. Etymologically, if "construction" derives from the Latin construere (to heap up, assemble), the prefix "de-" imposes a conceptual inversion: it is not about destroying, but about disassembling with intelligence to understand the logic of the parts.

While conventional demolition practices generate a vast volume of waste and energy consumption, Arquivo proposes reuse as a viable alternative for the circular economy. The company operates in the gap between disposal and new construction, guided by a clear premise: "Reuse is only fully realized when the material gains a new life."

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Susanna Moreira
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Cite: Susanna Moreira. "Arquivo: Deconstruction and Material Reuse for a Circular Architecture" 09 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040433/arquivo-deconstruction-and-material-reuse-for-a-circular-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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