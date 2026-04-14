Architecture of Water: Disappearing Fixtures in Contemporary Wellness

Save this picture! Lineadacqua bathroom system by antoniolupi. Image Courtesy of antoniolupi

What if the most advanced elements in a bathroom were the ones you could barely see? In spaces where walls, ceilings, and floors form uninterrupted surfaces, fixtures retreat, and water itself becomes the primary material shaping experience. The careful placement of fixtures in bathrooms, such as sinks, taps, showerheads, and shower drains, each asserting their presence as both an object and a function. But what happens when these elements begin to disappear?

Instead of adding mounted elements to a bathroom's design, some approaches work through subtraction. The bathroom is no longer composed of visible objects, but understood as a continuous surface. Fixtures recede into walls and ceilings, allowing water, light, and atmosphere to take precedence. What takes shape is a form of minimalism and something more: an architecture that absorbs its technical systems entirely, allowing fixtures to disappear, leaving only their effects. The experience itself becomes the protagonist, no longer mediated by visible objects, but shaped directly through water, light, and space.

The Cut as an Architectural Gesture

This logic recalls the work of Argentinian artist and sculptor Lucio Fontana, whose slashed canvases in the Concetto spaziale series transformed the two-dimensional surface into the third dimension, creating "spatialist" art. Translated into architecture, a similar gesture operates not as representation, but as the construction. Walls and ceilings are no longer supports for mounted elements; they become surfaces to be opened, precisely calibrated to reveal what they contain, acting as a permeable membrane between the exterior surface and the interior fixture. The result is not an object, but an intervention that reshapes the perception of space. As Fontana explained:

I do not want to make a painting. I want to open up space, create a new dimension, tie in the cosmos, as it endlessly expands beyond the confining plane of the picture.

Within this context, manufacturers such as antoniolupi have contributed to the development of surface-integrated solutions that align with this approach. Rooted in a long-standing exploration of new spatial possibilities, their work not only focuses on the logic of discrete objects but also on systems embedded within architecture, responding to diverse functional requirements while maintaining a coherent architectural language.

The Disappearance of the Fixture

Mounted within walls and ceilings, these recessed systems are conceived as part of the construction itself. Their presence is deliberately reduced: mechanisms are concealed, while the visible flow of water becomes the primary expression. Elements merge into the space, remaining in the background until activated, at which point they re-emerge to define specific zones and experiences within the bathroom.

At the core of this approach is a rethinking of how water enters and leaves a space. The traditional mounted faucet gives way to a more precise gesture: the cut. Instead of being added onto a surface, water is released from within it, through incisions and minimal openings that interrupt otherwise continuous planes. In projects like Lineadacqua, a vertical opening in the wall conceals the tap pipe, revealing itself only in use, with a marble stone installed into the washbasin to regulate the water. What might once have been a visible fixture becomes a moment for reflection on the daily bathing ritual and the power of water: soothing, controlled, and spatially defined, where the absence of the fixture intensifies the immediacy of the experience itself. By having the system disappear, the focus shifts from the object to the sequence of sensations, allowing users to engage directly with water as an experiential medium.

Water as a Spatial Element

Examples of this approach extend across different scales. Ceiling-integrated systems like Ghost consolidate multiple water outputs within a single, invisible plane. The showerhead, featuring multiple experiences such as rain spray, two air-and-water-mixing spray jets, a nail jet, and a toning cascade jet, disappears into the ceiling when not in use. This is possible because the system is installed before the ceiling is grouted, skimmed, and painted to create a seamless surface. While wall-integrated systems such as Foce e Platò resolve drainage for floor-level showers without interrupting the floor covering, allowing materials to extend uninterrupted across the space. In each case, technical components recede, allowing water itself to assume a new role as an architectural element defining experience through movement and sound.

Continuity plays a central role in this transformation. Seamless surfaces, whether they are covered in plaster, natural stone, or composite materials, are not only aesthetic decisions, but spatial strategies. By eliminating visual interruptions, they heighten the perception of water, allowing its flow, rhythm, and atmosphere to come to the fore. Systems like Cartesio extend this concept of minimalism, however, using a different strategy, introducing integrated volumes that organize space while remaining embedded within the overall composition. These volumes enhance countertop sinks and backdrops with their marbled surface and can create a bench or shelf for comfort and storage.

Technical Execution with Coordination

Concealed systems require coordination and precise technical execution between designers, engineers, and installers: invisible plumbing integrated at minimal depth, drainage resolved without disrupting continuity, and access carefully planned with plasterboard surfaces. Installed prior to plastering and finishing, they rely on precise alignment between the technical infrastructure and the final surface. Walls and ceilings become layered assemblies that absorb infrastructure into their thickness while acting as fixtures themselves. Access, maintenance, and long-term performance must be addressed without compromising the surface's visual continuity or the clarity of the user experience.

Attention shifts from individual mounted objects to integrated systems, from visibility to performance. Architects and designers are required to take a step back, think about integration, aligning material, structure, and system within a single, continuous framework. The result is a different kind of space. Surfaces remain visibly intact, boundaries soften, and water operates as a shaping force where its natural characteristics of bathroom rituals come to show. By stepping back, the result is a more focused user experience, in which interaction with water, spatial perception, and a quieter form of minimalism become part of everyday rituals.

Surface-integrated solutions will be on display at Salone del Mobile from April 21st to 26th, Hall 22, Stand A05-A07.